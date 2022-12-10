Read full article on original website
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Lightning 4, Panthers 1
Making a quick trip across the state to stoke the flames of a growing rivalry, the Florida Panthers suffered a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-11-4 in the standings. "I didn't think we moved the puck,...
Devils' road win streak ends at 11 with OT loss to Rangers
NEW YORK -- The New Jersey Devils' 11-game road winning streak ended when Filip Chytil scored at 2:15 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday. The Devils (21-5-2) were one win from tying the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild and 2005-06 Detroit...
Recap: Ducks Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa
Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Cam Talbot posted his 28th career shutout, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. With the loss, Anaheim dropped to 7-19-3 on the season and 2-12-3 on the road. The Ducks will continue their four-game Canadian road trip tomorrow in Toronto.
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 12, 2022
Calle Odelius makes Sweden's World Juniors squad, Matt Maggio has eight-point week. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. ODELIUS MAKES SWEDEN'S...
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
SEESAW BATTLE
Flames respond with a great effort against Leafs, but fall in OT. It wasn't a one- or two-player problem in Columbus. Everyone had to be better. And in Darryl Sutter's remarks following that disappointing, 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, the Flames' top players wore the brunt of the criticism.
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
Florida Panthers to Host Annual Star Wars Night on March 2
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Star Wars Night on Thursday, March 2 when the Cats take on the Nashville Predators at 7 PM. Each ticket package purchased includes a limited-edition Florida Panthers Star Wars Night T-Shirt. The night will also include a special Star Wars meet & greet, where fans can interact and take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters.
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Perfetti among top scorers 20 and younger
Kraken center leads in goals, Jets forward third in points. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the...
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
Driver Reflects on Devils Franchise History | FEATURE
The former Devil discusses being drafted by the Colorado Rockies, the team's move to New Jersey, and the Devils Reverse Retro jerseys paying tribute to the franchise's history. When Bruce Driver was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 1981 little did he know the franchise would move to New Jersey and become the Devils before he made his NHL debut.
Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues in shutout of Predators
ST. LOUIS -- Brayden Schenn scored at 2:23 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 win against the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Monday. Schenn followed up a rebound after Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made an initial save of Jordan Kyrou's shot. Schenn had skated into the zone with speed after taking a pass from defenseman Torey Krug, dropped a pass to Kyrou before the shot and scored off Saros' blocker.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, MN - It was a tight game in the Twin Cities. The two teams showed off their familiarity with one another in a tight checking, chippy hockey game. After a night in Edmonton where the two teams combined for 82 shots, just 51 opportunities made their way to the starting goaltenders.
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
