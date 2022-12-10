High school boys basketball: Bowling Green edges Napoleon

NAPOLEON — Ahmir Ruffin scored 21 points as Bowling Green edged host Napoleon 54-50 in a Northern Lakes League boys basketball game Friday.

Brock Hastings put in 10 points for Bowling Green (1-2, 1-1 NLL).

Andrew Williams had 15 points for Napoleon (2-3, 1-1).

PERRYSBURG 69, NORTHVIEW 40

At Perrysburg, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Wildcats 22-1 in the second quarter to run away with an NLL victory.

Matt Watkins and Austin Shultz paced Perrysburg (4-1, 2-0 NLL) with 17 points each.

Alan Horton led Northview (4-1, 1-1) with 16 points.

SPRINGFIELD 62, SOUTHVIEW 54

Jordan Combs scored 17 points as the Blue Devils beat the host Cougars in an NLL game.

Eddie Merrell had 15 points and William Mays 14 points for Springfield (3-2, 1-1 NLL).

Micah Bays put in 17 points and Mike Alexander 12 points for Southview (0-3, 0-2).

BOWSHER 74, WOODWARD 55

Dante Mays scored 19 points for host Bowsher and Codie Thames and Juan Smith added 18 points each in a City League contest.

Bowsher (1-4, 1-1 City) picked up its first victory.

Dashaun Copeland led Woodward (0-5, 0-2) with 14 points, Joey Justen added 13, and Cameron Knabbs had 12.

FREMONT ROSS 66, CLAY 53

FREMONT — Ajah Carter scored 31 points to lead the Little Giants to a Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory.

A 25-13 third-quarter edge led to Fremont Ross (2-0, 1-0 TRAC) taking control.

Luke Measel had 20 points for Clay (1-4, 0-1), and Evin Baker added 10.

GENOA 50, EASTWOOD 38

PEMBERVILLE — The visiting Comets outscored the Eagles 13-4 in the fourth quarter to get a Northern Buckeye Conference victory.

Skylar Ju had 18 points to lead Genoa (5-0, 3-0 NBC), while Walter Plantz scored 13.

Case Boos led Eastwood (3-1, 2-1) with 15 points.

ROSSFORD 61, LAKE 31

At Rossford, Derek Vorst scored 22 points and Garritt Murphree added 12 points on four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 NBC) cruised to an NBC win.

Calib Tobias tallied eight points for Lake (0-4, 0-3).

ARCHBOLD 55, AYERSVILLE 52

DEFIANCE — The Blue Streaks outscored the Pilots 7-4 in overtime to get a nonconference victory.

Cade Brenner had 22 points to lead Archbold (2-2), while Jayden Seiler scored 15.

Tyson Schlachter led Ayersville (2-3) with 19 points, while Weston McGuire scored 15.

MAUMEE VALLEY 50, PAULDING 47

C.J. Majors hit a 3-pointer late to lift the Hawks to a nonconference victory over the visiting Panthers.

Majors had 22 points to lead Maumee Valley (2-0), while Amani Dickerson scored 15.

Nick Manz led Paulding (2-3) with 11 points.

VAN BUREN 40, McCOMB 34

VAN BUREN, Ohio — The host Black Knights outscored the Panthers 15-6 in the final quarter to secure a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Parker Beilharz scored 18 points and James Homan 11 points for Van Buren (2-2, 1-1 BVC).

Preston Rodriguez had 10 points for McComb (1-2, 1-1).

WILLARD 61, PORT CLINTON 56

WILLARD, Ohio — Max Dawson scored 20 points to lead Willard to a home Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory.

Isaac Robinson and Cam Robinson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Willard (3-1, 2-0 SBC).

Adam Thorbahn tallied 19 points to lead Port Clinton (3-2, 1-1), while Nolan Chambers added 14 points.

OAK HARBOR 50, MILAN EDISON 32

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Carson Steinbrick hit six 3-pointers en route to 20 points as the host Rockets defeated Milan Edison in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division game.

Ethan Stokes put in 14 points for Oak Harbor (2-4, 2-1 SBC).

Grayson Smith had 10 points for Edison (1-3, 0-2).

DANBURY 65, LAKOTA 56

KANSAS, Ohio — The Lakers used a 21-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to surge past the Raiders to win a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Tyler Harris had 23 points to lead Danbury (2-3, 2-1 SBC), while Blake Barker scored 18.

Mitchell Rosser led Lakota (0-4, 0-2) with 14 points, while Carson Hill scored 10.