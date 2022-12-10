ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

High school boys basketball: Bowling Green edges Napoleon

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZxvw_0jdqqs6d00

NAPOLEON — Ahmir Ruffin scored 21 points as Bowling Green edged host Napoleon 54-50 in a Northern Lakes League boys basketball game Friday.

Brock Hastings put in 10 points for Bowling Green (1-2, 1-1 NLL).

Andrew Williams had 15 points for Napoleon (2-3, 1-1).

PERRYSBURG 69, NORTHVIEW 40

At Perrysburg, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Wildcats 22-1 in the second quarter to run away with an NLL victory.

Matt Watkins and Austin Shultz paced Perrysburg (4-1, 2-0 NLL) with 17 points each.

Alan Horton led Northview (4-1, 1-1) with 16 points.

SPRINGFIELD 62, SOUTHVIEW 54

Jordan Combs scored 17 points as the Blue Devils beat the host Cougars in an NLL game.

Eddie Merrell had 15 points and William Mays 14 points for Springfield (3-2, 1-1 NLL).

Micah Bays put in 17 points and Mike Alexander 12 points for Southview (0-3, 0-2).

BOWSHER 74, WOODWARD 55

Dante Mays scored 19 points for host Bowsher and Codie Thames and Juan Smith added 18 points each in a City League contest.

Bowsher (1-4, 1-1 City) picked up its first victory.

Dashaun Copeland led Woodward (0-5, 0-2) with 14 points, Joey Justen added 13, and Cameron Knabbs had 12.

FREMONT ROSS 66, CLAY 53

FREMONT — Ajah Carter scored 31 points to lead the Little Giants to a Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory.

A 25-13 third-quarter edge led to Fremont Ross (2-0, 1-0 TRAC) taking control.

Luke Measel had 20 points for Clay (1-4, 0-1), and Evin Baker added 10.

GENOA 50, EASTWOOD 38

PEMBERVILLE — The visiting Comets outscored the Eagles 13-4 in the fourth quarter to get a Northern Buckeye Conference victory.

Skylar Ju had 18 points to lead Genoa (5-0, 3-0 NBC), while Walter Plantz scored 13.

Case Boos led Eastwood (3-1, 2-1) with 15 points.

ROSSFORD 61, LAKE 31

At Rossford, Derek Vorst scored 22 points and Garritt Murphree added 12 points on four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 NBC) cruised to an NBC win.

Calib Tobias tallied eight points for Lake (0-4, 0-3).

ARCHBOLD 55, AYERSVILLE 52

DEFIANCE — The Blue Streaks outscored the Pilots 7-4 in overtime to get a nonconference victory.

Cade Brenner had 22 points to lead Archbold (2-2), while Jayden Seiler scored 15.

Tyson Schlachter led Ayersville (2-3) with 19 points, while Weston McGuire scored 15.

MAUMEE VALLEY 50, PAULDING 47

C.J. Majors hit a 3-pointer late to lift the Hawks to a nonconference victory over the visiting Panthers.

Majors had 22 points to lead Maumee Valley (2-0), while Amani Dickerson scored 15.

Nick Manz led Paulding (2-3) with 11 points.

VAN BUREN 40, McCOMB 34

VAN BUREN, Ohio — The host Black Knights outscored the Panthers 15-6 in the final quarter to secure a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Parker Beilharz scored 18 points and James Homan 11 points for Van Buren (2-2, 1-1 BVC).

Preston Rodriguez had 10 points for McComb (1-2, 1-1).

WILLARD 61, PORT CLINTON 56

WILLARD, Ohio — Max Dawson scored 20 points to lead Willard to a home Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division victory.

Isaac Robinson and Cam Robinson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Willard (3-1, 2-0 SBC).

Adam Thorbahn tallied 19 points to lead Port Clinton (3-2, 1-1), while Nolan Chambers added 14 points.

OAK HARBOR 50, MILAN EDISON 32

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Carson Steinbrick hit six 3-pointers en route to 20 points as the host Rockets defeated Milan Edison in a Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division game.

Ethan Stokes put in 14 points for Oak Harbor (2-4, 2-1 SBC).

Grayson Smith had 10 points for Edison (1-3, 0-2).

DANBURY 65, LAKOTA 56

KANSAS, Ohio — The Lakers used a 21-10 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to surge past the Raiders to win a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Tyler Harris had 23 points to lead Danbury (2-3, 2-1 SBC), while Blake Barker scored 18.

Mitchell Rosser led Lakota (0-4, 0-2) with 14 points, while Carson Hill scored 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westbendnews.net

QUICK START LEADS RAIDERS TO A 28-POINT BLOW OUT

HAVILAND – A good first quarter start followed by an even better second quarter propelled Wayne Trace past Lincolnview last Saturday. Played at the Palace the Raiders posted an easy 60-32 win over their Van Wert County nemesis. The Raiders darted out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went on to outscore the Lancers in the second frame 22-7 to enjoy a 38-12 at the midway point of the contest. With the win the Raiders improve to 3-0 while the Lances are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4. The Raiders were again led by Mr. Inside (Kyle Stoller) and Mr. Outside (Brooks Laukhuf). Both combined for 44 of the Raiders 60 points. Laukhuf finished with 24 markers, hitting 9-12 of his two-point attempts, one0of0five behind the three-point arc and 3-4 at the foul line. Stoller added 20 points, hitting 8-16 from the two-point area and 4-4 from the charity stripes. Stoller was also in double digits in rebounds with 12 while recording a team high five steals. Tyler Davis had a productive evening with eight points, 10 rebounds and a team high four assists. Rounding out the Raiders scoring was Kyle Forrer with four followed by Carter Clemens and Hudson Myers each with two.
WAYNE, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Ground Flyers, 57-45, for Fifth Straight Win

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team (8-2) won its fifth straight game on Sunday, a 57-45 victory over Dayton (0-10) at Savage Arena. The win snaps the Rockets' three-game losing streak against Dayton, which has made 15 straight postseason appearances and won an NCAA Tournament game last season.
DAYTON, OH
Columbia Missourian

Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon inducts newest Athletic Hall of Fame class

The 10th class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized Saturday night before the varsity boys basketball game with Napoleon. The inductees were, front row from left: Justine Johnston (class of 2005), Lynelle Nofziger (teacher/coach since 1993). Back row: Doug Rupp (class of 1981), Dave Sauber (class of 1988).
WAUSEON, OH
beltmag.com

A Bar in Toledo

It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Details of Friday’s Injury Crash in Kenton Released

An injury accident occurred this past Friday afternoon in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 19 year old Hailey Melvin, of Kenton, was driving east on West North Street and failed to yield from the stop sign at North Detroit Street. Her vehicle was struck by...
KENTON, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio

Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
TIFFIN, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon Parks and Rec receives donation

Kevin Knierim, and members of the Wauseon Homecoming committee, presented the City of Wauseon’s Parks and Recreation Department with a $10,000 donation at last week’s Council meeting. Knierim stated the committee wants the money to be given “to the kids for the kids”. Mayor Kathy Huner expressed gratitude...
WAUSEON, OH
Cleveland.com

Polar bear gives birth to twin cubs at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The polar bear family at the Toledo Zoo is a little larger, with the zoo announcing the birth of twin bear cubs. Crystal, a 24-year-old female polar bear, gave birth to the cubs on Dec. 1. The father of the cubs is Nuka, who is 18 years old. The gender of the cubs currently is unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
wbrc.com

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000. On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy