The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hosting its latest PACT Town Hall this week, offering veterans a look at brand new benefits to which they may be entitled. This is event is happening Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon Building 137’s Sports Atrium, and will also be streamed on the facility’s Facebook page for those who can’t make it in person.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO