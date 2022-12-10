Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
LSW's Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball
Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and women's basketball programs. Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!" she wrote. "I can't wait to be a...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys get first win of season, Bulldogs girls fall to Elkhorn North
The first three games of the season didn’t result in wins for the North Platte boys basketball team. But the Bulldogs broke through on Saturday afternoon. Carter Kelley and River Johnston both had 16 points to lead the way to a 55-51 win over Elkhorn North in the Dawg House.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College women's basketball notches win
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team capitalized on key possessions late in the fourth quarter to avenge an early season loss to the Trinidad State in a 90-82 win Saturday. It was the final game in the Hampton Inn Classic. Jada Grigsby scored a career-high 27 points...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands three-star cornerback Syncere Safeeullah
As soon as Evan Cooper took over as Nebraska’s defensive backs coach, Syncere Safeeullah kept hearing about how he could be a Husker. Daily conversations between the two of them helped Safeeullah see himself at Nebraska, and when Cooper stopped by IMG Academy on Monday morning, Safeeullah had a surprise for him. The three-star cornerback prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska over offers Boston College, Kentucky, Memphis and Mississippi.
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska is setting new 'standard' as it embraces identity on defense
Matt Painter was asked a simple question after Purdue’s 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. What's different about this season's Huskers?. “They defend,” the Purdue coach said. “They play defense.”. Simple as it sounds, Painter is right — an improved defense is the biggest difference...
North Platte Telegraph
No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
North Platte Telegraph
Quarterback William Watson decommits from Nebraska’s 2023 class
Another Husker football recruit with close ties to a former assistant will no longer be a part of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. Quarterback recruit William "Pop" Watson III announced on Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and will play for Virginia Tech instead. The Springfield, Massachusetts, product was heavily recruited by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who initially offered Watson while he coached for UMass and Pittsburgh.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's something about Fred Hoiberg's team — and Matt Rhule could learn from it
Matt Rhule spoke. He led the “Go Big Red” chant. The people cheered. But I hope last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena he watched, too. And listened. What he would have seen and heard is what really gets Husker fans fired up and jumping up out of their seats.
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Of Nebraska's 'What Ifs' this season, one stands out from the rest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The moment remains seared into John Cook's brain. Nothing looked out of the ordinary. A routine play in practice. A freak accident. A torn ACL for senior captain and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles. Cook’s first-ever in-practice ACL tear spanning his entire coaching career. “How did...
North Platte Telegraph
How to watch the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament
The schedule has been set for the college volleyball Final Four in Omaha this week. The four teams competing for a national title at CHI Health Center: San Diego, Texas, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The first national semifinal will be Texas vs. San Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday. The match will...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
North Platte Telegraph
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s ‘mission’ is possible at Nebraska – with patience
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule must do well in a recruit’s living room, if the stump speeches he gives to Nebraska fans — like the one on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — are much indication. While Rhule quipped that sometimes the best move in public speaking...
Corn Nation
What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White
Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Saturday proved one thing for Nebrasketball: Don't count out the Fighting Freds
One word came to mind for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. In the moment, Hoiberg stood near the scorer’s table with his hands on his hips as he watched not one, not two, not three, but four shots after offensive rebounds clank off the rim on a crucial possession late in the second half against No. 4 Purdue.
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
