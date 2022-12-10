Read full article on original website
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn’t play in the fourth quarter. The Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 27. Jerami Grant had 24 points Portland and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 16 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points for Minnesota. Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 16 points.
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points and blocked a late shot by Donovan Mitchell as the San Antonio Spurs held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-111. Josh Richardson had 24 points to help San Antonio win its third straight after an 11-game losing streak. Mitchell scored 28 points to keep Cleveland close. The Cavaliers trailed by 19 in the third quarter and rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 4 1/2 minutes for a chance to win. Mitchell’s runner was blocked by Johnson with 6.1 seconds remaining. Following an offensive rebound by Caris LeVert, Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second remaining. LeVert finished with 23 points, Garland had 18 and Evan Mobley had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points in the closing minutes to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82. The Heat had lost three of their previous four. Butler finished with 20 points. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points in a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. Butler finally cranked it up late, helping the Heat turn a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 edge. Indiana never got closer than four again.
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
After losing 57 games a season ago, the Indiana Pacers are a .500 team at the moment. That’s despite dropping seven of their last 10. Coach Rick Carlisle’s group can push the tempo, and the Pacers have a 22-year-old standout in point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana is not a team that should be taken lightly. The Pacers are fifth in the NBA in tempo after ranking 18th last season. When the season began, it wasn’t clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with Indiana. That’s still a reasonable question. But now there’s another one alongside it: How much longer can these Pacers stay in the playoff race?
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight win. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points for the Wizards but didn’t play after the third quarter.
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93. Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games of a young season that has been interrupted at times while he eases his way back from ACL surgery that cost him all of last season. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Boston dropped two in a row for just the second time this season. The Celtics had won eight of 10, including a loss at Golden State on Saturday.
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure.
Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights say leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play. Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He played in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He was out of the lineup in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Eichel leads the Knights with 13 goals and 29 points.
