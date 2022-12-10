ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
doorcountydailynews.com

Girls basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco, Southern Door

The week starts with a lighter-than-usual slate of girls' basketball games featuring local teams. Southern Door host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. in Brussels. Luxemburg-Casco hits the the road for an NEC rivalry matchup against Denmark at 7:00 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com

Voyageurs officially a shipwreck?

The closest thing to semi-professional soccer in Green Bay may not be returning after suspending their operations for the 2022 season. As of Thursday morning, the link for the Green Bay Voyageurs' website was broken. Social media channels have been quiet since the team's ownership group, which also operates Forward Madison FC and is slated to run the future Milwaukee USL Championship squad, announced that the Green Bay Voyageurs would not take the pitch in 2022.
doorcountydailynews.com

Green Bay basketball teams enter week on a positive note

Both the men's and women's basketball teams are building on their positive momentum this week after picking up some important victories the last seven days. Every win is important for the men's team is their squad tries to gel with each other. After splitting their first two games of the week, the Phoenix posted a come-from-behind win against Kansas City 70-64. Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, while Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. The Phoenix will travel to St. Thomas to face the Tommies, beginning a seven-game road trip. GB will also visit Stanford, Oregon State, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Cleveland State.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final

NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy...
seehafernews.com

WIAA Football Only Realignment Proposal Under Consideration

The WIAA Football Only Realignment Task Force met recently and came up with a wide-ranging plan that would impact a number of local and area schools. Under the realignment proposal for the 2024-’25 school year, Manitowoc Lincoln would be in a group of conference teams including reigning state champion Kimberly, Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay East, Hortonville, Kaukauna, and Sheboygan South.
seehafernews.com

UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February

The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY

House of Hope expands to give peace of mind to at-risk teens. A new wing of the homeless shelter provides a quiet space or video games, mentorship and more. Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness...
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
doorcountydailynews.com

Bernetta F. Lebrick

One of God’s very best has been carried away by angels. Bernetta F. Lebrick (who shall be referred to as Bert), age 87, of Manitowoc passed away on Monday December 5, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, while friends and family surrounded her with love, gratitude and friendly banter.
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
doorcountydailynews.com

Northern Sky Theater hosting Door County Short Film Festival

One of Door County’s major performing art venues will be involved in presenting the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Festival. The Northern Sky Gould Theater in Fish Creek will host the event next February. The Sister Bay Advancement Association will partner with Northern Sky Theater as the festival will feature a full-length film and 30 short films. Northern Sky Theater Associate Managing Director Holly Feldman says the organization is excited to play host at the new Gould Center and do more guest events in the future.
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
