FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco, Southern Door
The week starts with a lighter-than-usual slate of girls' basketball games featuring local teams. Southern Door host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. in Brussels. Luxemburg-Casco hits the the road for an NEC rivalry matchup against Denmark at 7:00 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Voyageurs officially a shipwreck?
The closest thing to semi-professional soccer in Green Bay may not be returning after suspending their operations for the 2022 season. As of Thursday morning, the link for the Green Bay Voyageurs' website was broken. Social media channels have been quiet since the team's ownership group, which also operates Forward Madison FC and is slated to run the future Milwaukee USL Championship squad, announced that the Green Bay Voyageurs would not take the pitch in 2022.
doorcountydailynews.com
Green Bay basketball teams enter week on a positive note
Both the men's and women's basketball teams are building on their positive momentum this week after picking up some important victories the last seven days. Every win is important for the men's team is their squad tries to gel with each other. After splitting their first two games of the week, the Phoenix posted a come-from-behind win against Kansas City 70-64. Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, while Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks. The Phoenix will travel to St. Thomas to face the Tommies, beginning a seven-game road trip. GB will also visit Stanford, Oregon State, Detroit Mercy, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, and Cleveland State.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Football Only Realignment Proposal Under Consideration
The WIAA Football Only Realignment Task Force met recently and came up with a wide-ranging plan that would impact a number of local and area schools. Under the realignment proposal for the 2024-’25 school year, Manitowoc Lincoln would be in a group of conference teams including reigning state champion Kimberly, Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay East, Hortonville, Kaukauna, and Sheboygan South.
seehafernews.com
UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February
The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
House of Hope expands to give peace of mind to at-risk teens. A new wing of the homeless shelter provides a quiet space or video games, mentorship and more. Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bernetta F. Lebrick
One of God’s very best has been carried away by angels. Bernetta F. Lebrick (who shall be referred to as Bert), age 87, of Manitowoc passed away on Monday December 5, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, while friends and family surrounded her with love, gratitude and friendly banter.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
seehafernews.com
Greater Green Bay YMCA Unveils Plans for New Facilities in Ashwaubenon and Allouez
Soon, the Green Bay area will have two more YMCA locations. The Great Green Bay YMCA has unveiled its plans for new facilities in Allouez and Ashwaubenon. The Allouez location will be located on the 17-acre site of the Broadview soccer complex and will be replacing their current aging building nearby.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
doorcountydailynews.com
Northern Sky Theater hosting Door County Short Film Festival
One of Door County’s major performing art venues will be involved in presenting the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Festival. The Northern Sky Gould Theater in Fish Creek will host the event next February. The Sister Bay Advancement Association will partner with Northern Sky Theater as the festival will feature a full-length film and 30 short films. Northern Sky Theater Associate Managing Director Holly Feldman says the organization is excited to play host at the new Gould Center and do more guest events in the future.
A Haunted Wisconsin Hotel For Ghost Hunters And History Buffs Alike
Are you a history buff looking to explore the rich and storied past of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin? Or are you a ghost hunter on the hunt for some spooky paranormal activity? Look no further than the Hotel Retlaw, a haunt of both history and ghosts. Built in the 1920s...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
