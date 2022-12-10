Former Phoenix Suns power forward Paul Silas has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. Silas, who had a prolific career as a head coach, was also one heck of a player. Across his 16-year career, Silas spent three seasons with the Suns from 1969-72. He made his first All-Star team with Phoenix in 1972, becoming just the fourth player in the franchise’s short history at the time to earn that honor and the first center. In addition, Silas made Second Team All-Defense for the 1970-71 season, the first Sun to ever make the team. He would go on to make one more with the Suns and had five overall selections in his career.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO