HS Boys Hoops - B.C. Western at Heritage
SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - Heritage's Braylon Isom and Tyler Ode combine for 38 points against Bay City Western. Hawks get their second win of the season, 74-34.
Flint, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
Brayden Lape excited for final round of ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The excitement is building across mid-Michigan as one of our competes to wins a national contest. Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape is the youngest finalist on this season of “The Voice.”. The 16-year-old high school sophomore told News 10 he still can’t believe a guy...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight
FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter. The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35. The lucky winner has...
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program
Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
New mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha defaced on Flint building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mural painted earlier this year in honor of a Flint pediatrician has been defaced. The mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha was painted onto the side of a building at the intersection of Flushing Road and Stevenson Street just west of downtown Flint. It appears the...
Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Curious: What’s The New Business At I-475 & Bristol Road, Burton?
Whenever there's new construction around Genesee County, we get curious and impatient. Driving from Burton through Flint on Bristol Road and I-475 a small building is popping up, but the construction disruption seems way too intense for new property, IMO. What's located at I-475 and Bristol Road in Burton and...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
Flint man pleads no contest to killing, dismembering his father
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded no contest last week in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his father two years ago. Court records show Aron Reeves II pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a body for the murder of his father, Aron Reeves, in March of 2020.
