Flint, MI

Highschool Basketball Pro

Flint, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with International Academy of Flint on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
abc12.com

Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
The Flint Journal

Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight

FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
abc12.com

$3.73 million Lotto 47 ticket sold in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Somebody's Christmas season just got a whole lot brighter. The Michigan Lottery says a Lotto 47 ticket sold at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston won a $3.73 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers are 04-07-08-18-25-35. The lucky winner has...
diehardsport.com

Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program

Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
abc12.com

New mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha defaced on Flint building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A mural painted earlier this year in honor of a Flint pediatrician has been defaced. The mural of Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha was painted onto the side of a building at the intersection of Flushing Road and Stevenson Street just west of downtown Flint. It appears the...
abc12.com

Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News...
actionnews5.com

Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
abc12.com

Flint man pleads no contest to killing, dismembering his father

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded no contest last week in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his father two years ago. Court records show Aron Reeves II pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a body for the murder of his father, Aron Reeves, in March of 2020.
