Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 12th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 6 months after his retirement, former Eau Claire North baseball head coach Bob Johnson has been named as a member of Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In prep basketball action, Chippewa Falls host Onalaska while the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran girls basketball team takes on Alma Center Lincoln.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 10th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High’s wrestling team hosts their 59th-annual Husky Wrestling Invitational tournament, featuring top wrestlers from Wisconsin and Minnesota. In prep boys’ basketball action, UW-Stout hosts their Northwest Tip-Off featuring teams from across western Wisconsin. Matchups include Prescott versus Fall Creek, Boyceville against Bloomer, Glenwood City facing Cadott, Plum City/Elmwood battling Stanley-Boyd, Spring Valley warring with Thorp, Elk Mound duking it out with Altoona, and Clear Lake facing off with Osseo-Fairchild.
WEAU-TV 13
ANGELA STAMPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Stamper is a small business owner of a coffee shop that she has built from the ground up and in the past year she has flourished. Her small dream has grown into two stores now that are located in Mondovi’s Hope Gospel and Eau Claire Hope Gospel stores. She is a mother of a wonderful little boy, Easton, and a wife to Adam. Working for her has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my amazing boss. Please give Angela the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
STEVEN ROGERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Steven Rogers for the Sunshine Award. He has gone above and beyond to help me with my health concerns.
WEAU-TV 13
CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is in full swing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is well underway. If you’re looking for some creative holiday light displays, 20 homes and businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts are decked out with all kinds of holiday decorations. The friendly competition is hosted...
WEAU-TV 13
CIRCLE C STORE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Circle C Store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Over the past several years, the employees of Circle C showed incredible support and compassion toward our brother Rick. His daily walk to the store was always met with encouragement, fresh food, conversation, and other assistance. Our family will forever be grateful for their kindness.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
WEAU-TV 13
Perseverance Park Pavilion being built in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pavilion is being built in Altoona as part of a volunteer project. The City of Altoona and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association are teaming up to build the Pavilion as one of the main features of a new Park being built. The Pavilion is being constructed with local resources.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
Firefighter hurt in house fire near Holmen Saturday
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire near Holmen Saturday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened on Valley Place east of Holmen in the Town of Onalaska at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, there was heavy fire coming from...
Big solar comes to Dunn County
The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
WEAU-TV 13
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need. The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This year’s Blood Drive...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre wants to add some laughs to your holiday season. It’s presenting “The Farndale Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of: A Christmas Carol” December 15-18 at The Oxford. December 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.
Volume One
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
Area fire chiefs offer advice for staying fire safe after weekend fires
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Over the weekend, area departments responded to multiple fires. The causes of both are unknown, but area fire chiefs say this weekend’s events serve as a reminder– many fires are preventable. Over the weekend, first responders arrived within minutes to find a Holmen house in flames. “When I arrived on scene, the entire back of the...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Senior Center holds senior crafts sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center held its senior craft sale this weekend to raise money for the center. Everything from knit-wear to art was sold, with the proceeds benefiting the senior center for over ten years now. The center has four to five sales a...
WEAU-TV 13
L.E. Phillips Memorial Library hosts Standard Gauge Module Association’s train exhibit
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members get to enjoy a train model exhibit put on by the Standard Gauge Module Association at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library this holiday season. The local chapter of the Standard Gauge Module Association moved its train from the Chippewa Valley Museum to the...
Comments / 0