Idaho State

Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Fastest Animals in Idaho

Along with potatoes and fishing, Idaho is famous for its stunning landscape and outdoor recreation. The state contains over ten diverse ecoregions, each housing unique plant and animal species. Among these animals are some genuinely speedy creatures on land and in the air. While this list is not extensive, it...
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads

(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
newsnationnow.com

Remembering the lives of four slain Idaho students

(NewsNation) — Their friendships were so deep, the roommates could perform spot-on impressions of one another. Two of the young women grew up together — Madison Mogen, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and best friend Kaylee Goncalves from nearby Rathdrum. Roommate Xana Kernodle went to high school close...
