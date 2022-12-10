ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic three-day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WRAL News

Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, OHIO — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani...
HONOLULU, HI
WRAL News

Police seeking tips on shooting of bald eagle in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Milwaukee County. The adult male bird was found unable to fly Wednesday on private property in Franklin, a city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee. Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WRAL News

High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL News

A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows

NEWTOWN, CONN. — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

Depression, violence, access to guns rising among NC students, data show

The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a biennial poll that originates with the national Centers for Disease Control, was voluntary but taken last fall by a statistically significant sampling of middle- and high-school students across the state. Ellen Essick a section chief with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction previewed the latest numbers to the Child Fatality Task Force at its meeting Monday. Among the results:
WRAL News

'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a teacher's worst fear: a student shooting a gun, inside a classroom. But for Lynn Guilliams, a language arts teacher at Fuquay-Varina middle, that fear became reality last week. Guilliams lives in Johnston County, but makes the hour long commute to Fuquay-Varina Middle School every...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy