4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
Group prepares Albuquerque ‘Angel Tree’ for lighting
Late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez founded the event.
KRQE News 13
Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan menu with a twist
Root 66 Food Truck and Ruby collaborated on a vegan menu with a twist
KRQE News 13
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
TubaChristmas fills Old Town with holiday music
An event held on Saturday allowed Old Town visitors to hear some festive tunes.
Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood
"For the holiday cheer, for the joy. I mean, you look at all these kids are smiling, everyone's happy, running around. It's a great opportunity for the community to get together, to meet new people but also to celebrate the holiday season," said neighbor Nate Bywater.
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
ABQ car show doubles as toy drive, fundraiser for local hospital
A car show in Albuquerque Sunday was more than met the eye.
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
28th Cops for Kids includes goodies, shopping trip, Santa visit
Kids also enjoyed breakfast and bowling at Silva Lanes before shopping.
Teen attacks people at Rail Runner stop
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with attacking people with a knife at a Rail Runner station. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Santiago Crispin started punching a man at the stop on Highway 550 in Bernalillo Sunday. Investigators say he then tried to take his bike and chased him with a knife. Four […]
Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes shoppers to weekend-long event
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there's also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.
From firearm to tool: ABQ event trades guns for gift cards
At the last event, more than 250 guns were taken off the street.
Albuquerque kids pick from thousands of books for giveaway event
Public officials were at the event reading stories to kids in attendance.
