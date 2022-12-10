Read full article on original website
Huntsville boys, Bob Jones and JPII girls pick up wins at eighth annual Marvin Stone Classic
On Saturday, multiple high school basketball teams took the court at UAH to honor the former local star with the eighth annual Marvin Stone Classic.
abc17news.com
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player. Court documents show 22-year-old Ariel Escobar was arrested Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting for him in her car at his apartment. The football player told police that he left and Escobar followed him and his new girlfriend to a parking lot where she hit his vehicle with hers twice. Tennessee State issued a statement saying officials are aware of the arrest of an employee and take the allegations seriously. But the university says it will have no further comment.
Guntersville, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Guntersville, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Geraldine High School basketball team will have a game with Guntersville High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WAFF
Comedian Aaron Weber talks growing up in Alabama ahead of Huntsville shows
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Montgomery native, Aaron Weber, is making his way back to Alabama for a few shows at Stand Up Live in Huntsville. Weber is known as a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and is the co-host of the podcast NATELAND. He’s bringing his humor to Stand Up Live December 9th and 10th. His show on the 8th sold out so if you’re thinking about going, you better get your tickets fast.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
256today.com
‘Jahni the Artist’ exhibit opens at the Alabama Center for the Arts
DECATUR – Huntsville native John “Jahni” Moore, better known as Jahni the Artist, has opened his “Red Earth Invocation” exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts main gallery. The work is a branch of the Southern Trees series, inspired by Moore’s fascination and adoration...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Huntsville business gives back with week-long toy drive
Employees at Beyond Gravity came together to this week to help children for the holidays.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
radio7media.com
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Biscayne Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Biscayne Road in Huntsville. The...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police searching for Huntsville man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'
Police are seeking the public's help finding a Huntsville man wanted for capital murder after a fatal shooting in Decatur. Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, has an active warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge, according to Decatur Police. Police said he is considered "armed and dangerous" at this time.
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
