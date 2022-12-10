Read full article on original website
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
MARTA holding job fair for bus operators, journeyman bus technicians
ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA is hiring bus operators and journeyman bus technicians. MARTA will be recruiting for those job positions at a job fair on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station at 2424 Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
Marietta woman’s stolen credit card used to buy $5K tires, BofA denies claims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Ann Morris heard about a new credit card that lets customers make contactless payments like Apple Pay, she ordered one. But five months later, Ann regrets the decision. She never received the card, but someone else did, and they used her card to charge $5,100 at a Covington Tire Store.
Atlanta’s Star Community Bar avoids demolition; makes future plans
After months of community organizing and outcry, Star Community bar is safe from demolition through next year. Atlanta developers Third & Urban terminated a contract to purchase the property. The controversial plan included a placing a commercial building where the iconic bar and music venue has stood since 1991. Star Bar is owned by Point […] The post <strong>Atlanta’s Star Community Bar avoids demolition; makes future plans</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Five years later, Piedmont Park expansion plan remains a mystery with signs of momentum
Nearly five years since its surprise announcement, the status of a Piedmont Park expansion remains mysterious. But behind-the-scenes rumblings include the Atlanta Botanical Garden, under a pseudonym, recently purchasing local land as an unexplained contribution. The roughly four-acre park expansion to the Monroe Drive/Piedmont Avenue intersection, and a separate expansion...
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia
You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA
The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
Trilith hotel construction site hit by thieves; Home Depot shoplifter fills up toolbox and purse
Pick a city, county or state. None today are immune from thefts of all kinds. That includes two recent examples here in Fayette County. The new hotel under construction at the Town of Trilith in Fayetteville was the site of one of those thefts. As is customary at construction sites,...
Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood. They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot. “It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin....
Town Center at Cobb to host Holiday Market and Family Fair, Dec. 16-17
Noon – 6 p.m. HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Guests can find more. For more information and hours, visit towncenteratcobb.com. Connect with Town Center at Cobb on Instagram, Facebookand TikTok.
Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA
The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
Logjam concerns in Snapfinger Creek, riverkeeper says county responsible
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a logjam cleanup and created another one downstream. The logjam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash, is clogging up...
Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries. The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris...
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)
Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. Holiday catering package at Bucca di BeppoPhoto byBuca de Beppo.
Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community
The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
