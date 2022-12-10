ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Marietta woman’s stolen credit card used to buy $5K tires, BofA denies claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Ann Morris heard about a new credit card that lets customers make contactless payments like Apple Pay, she ordered one. But five months later, Ann regrets the decision. She never received the card, but someone else did, and they used her card to charge $5,100 at a Covington Tire Store.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta’s Star Community Bar avoids demolition; makes future plans

After months of community organizing and outcry, Star Community bar is safe from demolition through next year. Atlanta developers Third & Urban terminated a contract to purchase the property. The controversial plan included a placing a commercial building where the iconic bar and music venue has stood since 1991. Star Bar is owned by Point […] The post <strong>Atlanta’s Star Community Bar avoids demolition; makes future plans</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Five years later, Piedmont Park expansion plan remains a mystery with signs of momentum

Nearly five years since its surprise announcement, the status of a Piedmont Park expansion remains mysterious. But behind-the-scenes rumblings include the Atlanta Botanical Garden, under a pseudonym, recently purchasing local land as an unexplained contribution. The roughly four-acre park expansion to the Monroe Drive/Piedmont Avenue intersection, and a separate expansion...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia

You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
DUNWOODY, GA
luxury-houses.net

For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA

The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood. They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot. “It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin....
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA

The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Iconic rotating restaurant Polaris reopens in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Those in search of a fine dining restaurant once again have the option to enjoy one of Downtown Atlanta's most unique eateries. The iconic rotating restaurant and lounge, Polaris, perched atop Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel has finally reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Polaris...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community

The city of Atlanta has renamed a popular Buckhead park to commemorate the Black community that lived in the area before they were driven out for redevelopment. Mayor Andre Dickens recently signed legislation to rename Frankie Allen Park off Pharr Road to Historic Bagley Park. The athletic fields, where Buckhead Baseball leagues play, will keep […] The post Atlanta renames Buckhead park to honor former Black community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

