406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings women score a season-high 91 points in blowout win over MSU-Northern
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team posted a season-high in points as the Yellowjackets toppled Montana State-Northern 91-43 in women's basketball Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. Aspen Giese and Skylar Patton each had 13 points for MSUB (10-1). The Skylights, who fell to 4-5 overall, were led...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
406mtsports.com
Rocky men's hoops survives MSU Billings' rally, evens up season rivalry series in OT
BILLINGS — Double-digit leads with less than five minutes to go usually don't turn into overtime games very often. But Rocky Mountain College men's basketball — up by as much as 13 points with just 4:26 remaining in regulation — found itself in that exact position at the hands of Montana State Billings and was dared to respond.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
West High one of several Montana schools threatened Friday
West High School was one of many Montana high schools on a hard lockdown Friday morning following a shooting threat. Law enforcement in at least six school districts alerted parents to threats, and as of Friday afternoon all appeared to be hoaxes. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called...
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
montanarightnow.com
Tester, VA undersecretary huddle with Montana veterans about PACT Act
The VA undersecretary for health said Friday the agency was ramping up to reach out to Montana’s veterans, hoping they will use the new PACT Act to help them with benefits they were promised, improving health care in the community and expanding access to mental health care. Dr. Shereef...
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys have imperfect perfect weekend; Missoula Sentinel girls rebound after loss
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team defeated Missoula Sentinel Saturday afternoon at the West High gym to run their season-opening weekend to 2-0. That’s a good way to start a new season, for sure, but it wasn’t a perfect weekend to Golden Bears coach Kelly Darragh.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Four Points Press founder makes her mark on Crow Reservation
Four Points Press is the digital reporting wing of Four Points Media, Inc., founded by Luella Brien, who also serves as editor-in-chief.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Holiday happenings in December
Looking for some Holiday cheer? There is plenty of that happening in Billings for the month of December. Here is a list of events to check out over the holidays. Located at 2100 Shiloh Rd. Cookie Party at Thirsty Brewing Co. December 22 from 4 pm – 10 pm.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Winter storm arrives after the weekend
It stays cooler than average, but as the weekend ends a wintry storm moves into the region. The greatest effects will be felt east of Billings well into next week.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead
Heavy snowfall at times possible today through tonight in Billings. Blowing snow and low visibility likely at times so use caution while driving.
