Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Colonels Go 0-3 Last Week After Loss Saturday to Lyon County
Calling last week a tough one for the Christian County Colonels would be an understatement. Three difficult hard fought losses. First to Madisonville on Tuesday, then Paducah Tilghman on Friday, before turning around Saturday and dropping a game on the road at Lyon County. However, it might not be the...
lite987whop.com
Sunday marks one year since Pembroke, south Christian Co. tornado
While Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the tornado that devastated Mayfield, parts of Marshall, Lyon and Caldwell counties and Dawson Springs, the tornado that damaged 63 homes in southern Christian County actually hit in the early morning of December 11. State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke took a direct...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
lite987whop.com
Dawson Springs marks 1 year since tornado with first Habitat for Humanity home
Saturday marked the one year anniversary of the deadliest tornado outbreak in Kentucky history when 81 people were killed in towns like Mayfield, Bremen and Dawson Springs. Governor Andy Beshear and other dignitaries were in Dawson Springs to hand over the keys to the first Habitat for Humanity completed home to Jerry Vandiver.
lite987whop.com
Fire destroys Todd County home, no injuries reported
Fire destroyed a home on Stringtown Road Sunday night. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says the call came in at 2073 Stringtown just after 9 p.m. and firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. No one was injured in the blaze and cause remains under...
lite987whop.com
Supporters congratulate Mayor Lynch as time in office nears end
Friends, family and supporters of Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch gathered at the Bruce Convention Center Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation as he comes to an end of his time in office. Mayor Lynch was appointed in February of 2020 and was elected in November of that year, meaning he...
lite987whop.com
CCHS band trailer stolen
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a Christian County High School band trailer was stolen from the lot of the school. The gray hardtop trailer valued at about $4,500 was stolen Tuesday afternoon, according to the report, which does not name any suspects.
lite987whop.com
Shelia Ann Waldrop
(79, Erin, Tn, formerly of Pembroke) A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 in Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Nave Funeral Home in Erin is in charge.
lite987whop.com
PADD Board hears legislative preview at annual Christmas luncheon
For the first time since 2019, the Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors was able to have its Christmas luncheon and legislative preview at Pennyrile Forest State Park. While a majority of the program was focused on upcoming issues in Frankfort, Morgan Alvey with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
lite987whop.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
lite987whop.com
Fort Campbell remembers victims of Gander crash 37 years later
Fort Campbell on Monday morning honored the memory of 248 soldiers and eight crew members who died 37 years ago when their plane crashed near Gander, Newfoundland as they traveled home from a six-month deployment for a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula. Lt. Col. Todd Haralson is the current...
Comments / 0