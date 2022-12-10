Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
CUSD Board will appoint Llanusa’s replacement
Claremont Unified School District’s Board of Education will appoint a replacement for its former president, Steven Llanusa, who resigned Saturday. The board is set to designate a subcommittee to recommend an appointment to Llanusa’s now vacant Trustee Area 4 seat at its 6 p.m. Thursday, December 15 public meeting at the district offices, 170 W. San Jose Ave., Claremont. The meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom.
claremont-courier.com
CUSD welcomes new board members
Claremont Unified School District Superintendent Jim Elsasser administers the oath of office to former COURIER editor Kathryn Dunn, pictured above, during a special meeting of the CUSD Board of Education on Friday, December 9. Dunn will represent Trustee Area 1. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
Psychologist alleges racism in LAUSD forced her resignation
A former Los Angeles Unified school psychologist is suing the district, alleging she was forced to resign in 2021 in frustration over seeing too many minority students being shuttled into special education programs for unjustified reasons and from hearing racially insensitive remarks by administrators. Michelle Morales, who is Black and...
claremont-courier.com
Embattled school board president resigns
Embattled Claremont Unified School District Board of Education President Steven Llanusa has resigned. The move, announced at 1:30 p.m. today, comes after a week in which several parents — and Llanusa’s four colleagues on CUSD’s Board of Education — asked for his resignation following widely reported allegations of misconduct at a recent holiday party at his home that included shirtless adult male entertainers and underage Claremont High students.
Claremont school district president under fire after hosting event with high schoolers, adult dancers
A Claremont school district official is in hot water after several photos of a scandalous holiday party have come to light in recent days, where several students were in attendance and allegedly offered alcohol. Parents are now asking a number of questions as to why teenagers were invited to a party at his home where male adult dancers and an open bar were prominently featured. Sabrina Ho, parent to one of the students, spoke at a special board meeting on Friday, after a party was held at Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa's home last Friday, where Claremont High School choir...
menifee247.com
Liberty High School student dies, four injured in crash
Story has been updated with additional information. Authorities said Monday that the victims in a solo vehicle crash Sunday night in Menifee are students at Liberty High School. One student died in the collision and four others were injured. Liberty High principal Erika Tejeda made the announcement in a Facebook...
Claremont High School choir students allege adult misconduct, sparking investigation
Allegations of inappropriate conduct by adults toward some Claremont High School choir students has sparked an investigation by police and the school district.
2urbangirls.com
Why I Did Not Resign
Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
Outgoing Councilmember Paul Kortez leaves with choice words for protestors
Outgoing Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Kortez had some choice words for protesters at City Hall on Friday. Friday marked Kortez’s last day in office. He was defeated by Kenneth Mejia in the November election.
‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
Lawmaker hit with racial slurs during meeting to address racism
The Board of Supervisors in the once-solid Republican stronghold of Orange County, California, put forth a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. The resolution was unanimously adopted, but was met with contempt by some audience members in attendance, with at least one heard on video yelling an ethnic slur. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
Councilmember Paul Koretz's final message to protesters: 'I yield the rest of my time and f--- you'
Koretz, a typically lowkey council member, ended his speech by repeating the words of an angry public commenter: "I yield the rest of my time and [expletive] you."
lasd.org
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department. Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Parish Lets Catholics ‘Choose Their Moment’ in Church
Katherine Saucedo felt a little uncomfortable walking through the heavy wooden doors of St. Andrew Church in Pasadena. It had been years since she sat in any pews, despite growing up Catholic. Yet unexpectedly, Saucedo had a good reason to return and picked a good day to do it. “I...
iebusinessdaily.com
University of Redlands announces merger
The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
sitelinesb.com
Who Bought the Former St. Mary’s Seminary—and Why?
A couple of weeks ago, the St. Mary’s seminary up on Las Canoas Road was auctioned off. Can you find out who bought it and what his or her plans are? —N. The auction was news to me—I can’t imagine why any seller would want to keep an auction hush-hush—but the 35.69-acre property (1964 Las Canoas Road) did indeed close last week. The final price was $7.618 million.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Lawsuit: 2 deputies allegedly harassed by boss in Office of Sheriff
Two female sheriff’s deputies are suing Los Angeles County, alleging a commander sexually harassed them and that they were subjected to retaliation by both him and the county when they complained. Deputies Carrie Robles and Gisel Del Real allege harassment, retaliation, discrimination and failure to take corrective action to...
