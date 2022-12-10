Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WILX-TV
In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year. MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.
WILX-TV
Local College Football Headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
WILX-TV
Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus. Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got...
WILX-TV
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
WILX-TV
Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour. “I’m still kind of...
WILX-TV
Tuba players take over the capitol lawns in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several tubas played on the capitol lawns to celebrate the holiday season. People in Downtown Lansing got to enjoy a show as The Tuba Christmas was playing around the Capitol Building. 67 tuba players played for a large crowd on Saturday in a celebration of low brass musicians.
WILX-TV
FBI raids home in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Iranian Student Association art elevates Iranian women’s rights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The death of A 22-year-old, in the custody of Iran’s morality police, has led to widespread protests against the country’s strict laws. One Michigan State University professor, who is an Iranian native is doing her part to show solidarity with the ongoing protests. Members...
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
WILX-TV
2 teens arrested following pursuit in Kent County
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A pursuit involving four potentially stolen vehicles ended with the arrest of two young teen boys Monday morning in Kent County. According to authorities, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three vehicles enter the Crossings Apartment complex at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Maple Street Mall’s ‘Giving Tree’ continues to spread holiday cheer
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past 3 years, Maple Street Mall has set up its Giving Tree. Visitors will have a chance to take strolls through the town and check out all the fun trees that have been decorated by businesses and members of the Mason community. One of those trees is the Giving Tree presented by the many vendors of Maple Street Mall.
WILX-TV
City of Hillsdale to host 4th annual New Year’s Eve Bash
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31. The free event will have fun activities including ice skating, a large tubing slide, horse and carriage rides, and more. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase,. The event will...
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WILX-TV
Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
WILX-TV
Experience Jackson to recognize those who provide detailed service in the community
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Experience Jackson is accepting nominations for the omotenashi award during the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards. The award recognizes the entities that excel at taking care of visitors, which in turn equals return visitors to Jackson and a positive perception of our community. Omotenashi...
WILX-TV
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services invites local Veterans to Memorial Planning Seminar
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County’s Veteran Services is inviting local Veterans and their families to their Memorial Planning Seminar. Many veterans who served in the military may not be aware of the funeral benefits provided to their loved ones upon their passing. The seminar will explore the many...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control warns of targeted scams
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control is warning animal lovers of scammers who are using a new type of scam that targets them. On Monday, Animal Control said that scammers are using pictures of animals who are hurt and encouraging people to share them on social media asking to find the owners. Scammers use this method to find people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods like sharing without checking to see if it is true. If someone shares one of these posts, they are more at risk of being a target for future scams.
Comments / 0