MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control is warning animal lovers of scammers who are using a new type of scam that targets them. On Monday, Animal Control said that scammers are using pictures of animals who are hurt and encouraging people to share them on social media asking to find the owners. Scammers use this method to find people who may be vulnerable to other scam methods like sharing without checking to see if it is true. If someone shares one of these posts, they are more at risk of being a target for future scams.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO