Notre Dame girls improve in home opener loss to Hundred
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took strides forward in their home opener, but fell to the Hundred Hornets, 52-30, on Monday night at Angelo Basile Court. Roxie Huggins put in 20 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Hundred, while Summer Morris was close...
South Harrison's Corey Boulden, Hope Woods are first winter Athletes of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Corey Boulden and Hope Woods picked up where they left off last basketball season. Boulden nailed eight 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks started their bid to repeat as regional champions with a 72-23 demolition of Calhoun County.
Viking football players Moore and Myers recognized in All-State balloting
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Ripley hits the football field next season, two key pieces will be returning in Collen Moore and Virgil Myers. It’s not as though either player needed extra motivation as they gear up for their senior seasons, but the two talented players for head coach Steve Sayre and his staff did get a nice boost last Friday.
Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
Sites & Sights: Recent Mountaineer moments bring back fond memories
During the WVU-Navy men’s basketball game, Midshipmen coach Ed DeChellis called for offensive sets in a decidedly old-fashioned way — with a dry-erase board and marker. Among the plays he called were “Box 4,” “Chin” and “Helo 5.”. The names evoked the bygone...
Knight grapplers compete in Greg's Market Invitational
GLEN DALE — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad traveled to John Marshall High School for an early-season litmus test in the Greg’s Market Invitational. Preston competed in five dual matches and went 2-3 on the day, bringing its overall duals record to 11-4.
Residential decorating contest open to Philippi (West Virginia) residents
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Downtown Philippi is aglow with Christmas lights from the 100 trees on the Courthouse Square to most of the buildings in the business district. In addition to the lights in downtown Philippi, lights are also visible throughout the town.
Mason County Community Cantata comes to Parchment Valley Baptist Church
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry and Robin Jones of Point Pleasant have been leading the Mason County Community Cantata since 2004. The group hosts around 40 members and performs at local events and churches in the area. “Our last performance was in 2019, and due to COVID, we...
Mason County 4-Hers honored for outstanding achievement
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nearly 150 4-H members, family and friends gathered to honor and recognize outstanding 4-H achievements for the 2021-2022 4-H year. This annual banquet was hosted Nov. 13 by the Mason County 4-H Leaders Association at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, with 4-H member Levi Wright serving as master of ceremonies. The banquet-style meal was prepared and served by Broken Bread Catering.
Graduates and families join for WVU Parkersburg’s annual fall commencement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia University at Parkersburg held its annual fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., in its College Activities Center. Christie Willis, WVU Parkersburg alumna and Wood County Schools superintendent, served as the keynote speaker. Willis reminded the Fall 2022 class...
Silver Bridge collapse remembered 55 years later
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dec. 15, 1967 — one of the darkest days on record for longtime residents of Point Pleasant and Gallipolis. It was just 10 days before Christmas when The Silver Bridge, which connected the two cities, collapsed, killing 46. The bridge had opened...
Gallipolis Junior Women's Club holds Winter Gala
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club held its first Winter Gala Saturday evening at the Quality Inn in Gallipolis. The event was held in honor of the nominees for Gallia Person of the Year, and also served as a fundraiser for the group.
Christmas on the Ridge set for Saturday at Bob Evans Farms
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) — “Christmas on the Ridge” brings a line of cars to Bob Evans Farms in Gallipolis, where visitors meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and a few elves from the North Pole, The Grinch and live animals. Now in...
Gallia Academy Madrigals prepare for busy 2023 show schedule
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy Madrigals is the premiere vocal ensemble at Gallia Academy High School. Under the direction of Nattalie Phillips, the students meet together daily in class, as well as many hours after school, to prepare an eclectic repertoire of music including traditional patriotic and Christmas selections, contemporary and classical choral literature, Broadway tunes and popular music.
Harrison County Commission to consider youth barn contract, open bids for Animal Control facility design
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will open bids for site design and engineering for a new or retrofitted facility to house Harrison County Animal Control and will consider a nearly $300,000 contract for design and engineering work for a youth agricultural complex. The...
Local author Michelle Savaunah Zirkle presents new Christmas children's book
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Local author Michele Savaunah Zirkle has written a new children’s book just in time for Christmas entitled “Snowie the Squareman.”. The book is about a snowman who wants to be different by showing how much fun diversity can be. Zirkle said the picture book will encourage youngsters to embrace their differences.
