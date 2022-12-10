ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas

The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had every right to be a...
