What Victor Oladipo had to say after reflecting on events that altered his career in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS -- About two hours have passed since the Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers in a hard fought 87-82 game Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Victor Oladipo's teammates have showered and fulfilled their media obligations. The first bus carrying Heat players has already left the stadium, likely headed to a local steakhouse...
Red Sox rumors: Boston on verge of losing another fan-favorite free agent
With Xander Bogaerts gone, Rafael Devers is officially the only player left from the Red Sox starting lineup of the deciding game of the 2018 World Series. And if the Sox don’t re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale will be the only member of that championship season’s starting rotation.
GoLocalProv
Former Red Sox Infielder and PC Great Merloni Out at WEEI, According to Reports
Former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI according to reports. Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini reported MassLive. Merloni is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11 years; Fauria, who...
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Patrice Bergeron Believes Non-Icing Call In Bruins-Coyotes Up For Debate
Boston Bruins fans were perplexed Friday night when a non-icing call led to the game-winning goal for the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena. And Patrice Bergeron thinks it could be up for debate. The puck hit off the post as it made its way down the ice. Jeremy Swayman decided...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With Revenge Win Vs. Vegas
The Boston Bruins got their revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights, earning a 3-1 victory Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 22-4-1, while the Golden Knights fell to 20-9-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had every right to be a...
Recent trip to Worcester reminds World Series hero Keith Foulke of spot in Red Sox history; Cassidy back in Boston
BOSTON — Keith Foulke helped erase 86 years of misery when the Red Sox finally won the World Series in a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 27, 2004. That season put into motion more than a decade of organizational success, including three more championships in 2007, 2013 and 2018. ...
