Portland 133, Minnesota 112
MINNESOTA (112) Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2, Gobert 8-13 0-1 16, Edwards 6-16 2-6 17, Russell 9-19 2-3 23, Minott 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 1-2 10, Knight 2-2 0-0 4, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 1-4 0-0 2, Moore Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Nowell 7-12 3-5 17, Rivers 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-93 10-19 112.
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
All of the players from Utah football, BYU football and Utah State football who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71
ARIZONA ST. (10-1) Washington 2-4 3-5 7, Des.Cambridge 7-11 0-0 19, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 2-3 7, Collins 1-12 2-5 5, Horne 5-14 1-2 12, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Neal 3-7 0-0 6, Nunez 4-7 0-0 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 8-15 73.
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 11-17 5-5 30, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Irving 7-17 7-7 24, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Ma.Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 6-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 44-89 16-18 112.
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Zyla Lanham looks over the defense.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took strides forward in their ho…
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy's first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game.
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer's Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract. Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall's return to Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night. Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington,...
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
