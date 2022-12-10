Read full article on original website
112 PG&E customers without power in Magalia and Concow area Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
Storm Tracker Forecast - A Cold Morning And Mild Afternoon With Sunshine Tuesday
Northern California had great weekend rain and snow, but that storm is long gone. We can expect a cold mornings and cooler than average afternoon Tuesday under a clear sky. Be sure to prepare for the colder weather!
