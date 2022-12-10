ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

BROOKLYN (112) Durant 11-17 5-5 30, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Irving 7-17 7-7 24, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Ma.Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 6-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 44-89 16-18 112.
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71

ARIZONA ST. (10-1) Washington 2-4 3-5 7, Des.Cambridge 7-11 0-0 19, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 2-3 7, Collins 1-12 2-5 5, Horne 5-14 1-2 12, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Neal 3-7 0-0 6, Nunez 4-7 0-0 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 8-15 73.
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall's return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night. Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington,...
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
Miami 87, Indiana 82

MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer's Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract. Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
