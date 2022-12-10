Read full article on original website
WVNews
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
BROOKLYN (112) Durant 11-17 5-5 30, Harris 5-9 0-0 11, Claxton 4-4 1-2 9, Irving 7-17 7-7 24, Simmons 5-9 0-0 10, Ma.Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 6-10 0-0 12, Watanabe 1-6 0-0 2, Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Sumner 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 44-89 16-18 112.
WVNews
Arizona St. 73, Creighton 71
ARIZONA ST. (10-1) Washington 2-4 3-5 7, Des.Cambridge 7-11 0-0 19, Dev.Cambridge 2-4 2-3 7, Collins 1-12 2-5 5, Horne 5-14 1-2 12, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Neal 3-7 0-0 6, Nunez 4-7 0-0 10, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-64 8-15 73.
WVNews
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
WVNews
Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall's return to Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night. Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington,...
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
BOSTON (93) J.Brown 9-15 2-6 21, Tatum 7-20 4-4 20, Griffin 1-3 3-5 5, Smart 1-6 0-0 3, White 1-3 0-0 3, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 5-7 14, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-12 4-4 18, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 18-26 93.
WVNews
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111.
WVNews
Miami 87, Indiana 82
MIAMI (87) Butler 8-16 4-7 20, Martin 3-8 2-2 9, Adebayo 8-18 6-7 22, Herro 3-11 0-0 8, Lowry 3-10 0-0 8, Strus 3-12 0-0 9, Dedmon 2-3 2-2 6, Oladipo 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-83 14-18 87.
WVNews
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
WVNews
Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands
NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
WVNews
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS's Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer's Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract. Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.
WVNews
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
The latest Powerball numbers are in and it is time to check your tickets. The numbers were drawn for the Monday, Dec. 12 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $124 million, with a cash option of $66.9 million. Powerball winning numbers ...
