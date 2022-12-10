ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Calls Docuseries 'Disturbing,' Reveals He's Filming His Own To Tell Family's Truth

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
mega

In Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries , Meghan Markle didn't bite her tongue when it came to discussing the tension she's experienced with her family, but estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that what she told viewers "is so far off on so many different levels."

Thomas particularly took issue with what the parents-of-two said about his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle , calling Prince Harry 's words "horrible" and "disturbing."

"Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous," he stated while appearing on the British show Talk TV.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, made the comment after the program explained his wife, 42, cut ties with her dad after he lied about working with the press to stage paparazzi photos.

mega

"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist, and then lied about not having a family , and lied about she doesn’t have a family that she’s always wanted," he continued. "We’ve always been here."

PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER

Thomas Jr., 56, is so frustrated with the Netflix special — which debuts its second half on Thursday, December 15 — he's working with his "own production team" to make a documentary to tell their truth.

Netflix

"Coming out in like 2023 ... our side of a documentary that’s going to shed a lot of light that needs to be shed … it’s going to tell a whole different story. I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else," he said. "We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous."

mega

He concluded his spiel by noting the six-episode Netflix special showed the "true colors" of his sibling.

"My general overview is I can’t believe that she was able to be in this position, all by my father’s doing by the way, to be in that position and to know what you’re getting yourself into and then go in there and try and change a 1,000-year-old traditional monarchy to your own liking," he stated. "Who does that?"

Thomas Jr.'s words were published by the NY Post .

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, " The Firm: Blood Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Mary Warner
2d ago

Decent people keep family drama in the family. BUT when you are clinically crazy like Nutmeg she will say anything and people hate her. Does this crazy woman think that this makes her more likable? SOMEONE needs to intervein and get her help. IF children do exist please someone do wellness checks on them.

Rosalinda Haynes
2d ago

I wish there was a way to block any and everything from my phone with their name's on it...Ugh!! Go Away Already!!!!

Love Respect Happiness
1d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 some of you are absolutely hilarious! To act like you really know her, and to call her fake like you have an insight on who she really is compared to how the media displays her....Gossiping Hens!! Smh I guess some of you all have no life at all, so you live through others to TRY to make yourselves relevant... Try being kind to others instead of running your mouth about things you CLEARLY know NOTHING about! This is not just about Meagan, this is for everyone you try to make look like horrible people, when half of you should take a look in the mirror and be judgmental of self first....spread love not bull💩

