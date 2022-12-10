Meghan Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Calls Docuseries 'Disturbing,' Reveals He's Filming His Own To Tell Family's Truth

mega

In Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries , Meghan Markle didn't bite her tongue when it came to discussing the tension she's experienced with her family, but estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. insisted that what she told viewers "is so far off on so many different levels."

Thomas particularly took issue with what the parents-of-two said about his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle , calling Prince Harry 's words "horrible" and "disturbing."

"Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous," he stated while appearing on the British show Talk TV.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, made the comment after the program explained his wife, 42, cut ties with her dad after he lied about working with the press to stage paparazzi photos.

"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist, and then lied about not having a family , and lied about she doesn’t have a family that she’s always wanted," he continued. "We’ve always been here."

Thomas Jr., 56, is so frustrated with the Netflix special — which debuts its second half on Thursday, December 15 — he's working with his "own production team" to make a documentary to tell their truth.

"Coming out in like 2023 ... our side of a documentary that’s going to shed a lot of light that needs to be shed … it’s going to tell a whole different story. I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else," he said. "We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous."

He concluded his spiel by noting the six-episode Netflix special showed the "true colors" of his sibling.

"My general overview is I can’t believe that she was able to be in this position, all by my father’s doing by the way, to be in that position and to know what you’re getting yourself into and then go in there and try and change a 1,000-year-old traditional monarchy to your own liking," he stated. "Who does that?"

Thomas Jr.'s words were published by the NY Post .

