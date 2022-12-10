While schools make their final pushes for 2023 prospects, the 2024 recruitments are beginning to heat up. According to 247 Sports, LSU’s 2024 class is currently the country’s best and LSU is positioned well with plenty of its top targets too. One of those targets is four-star wide receiver J.J. Harrell. He recently dropped his top eight, and LSU made the cut.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO