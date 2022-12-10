Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Ruston responds to first state runner-up finish since 1998
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Head Coach Jerrod Baugh credits his senior class for getting the Bearcats back to the state championship game for the first time since 1998. Junior linebacker Jadon Mayfield says the Bearcats will be back next season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football state championships 2022: North DeSoto vs Lutcher score updates Non-Select Division II
North DeSoto has been having a magical season that the Griffin faithful hope continues through Saturday’s noon meeting with Lutcher in the LHSAA Non-Select Division II state championship game. The matchup in the Louisiana Superdome will pit the Griffins (12-1), who have never won a football championship since the...
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
ktalnews.com
Many pulls away from Union Parish to win third state title
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The Many Tigers outscored Union Parish 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III State Championship 35-13. The Tigers were led offensively by Tackett Curtis, who rushed 7 times for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns to win Most Outstanding Player. The USC commit added 7 tackles to tie for the team-lead with Ty Singleton.
LSU makes the top 8 for 4-star 2024 receiver
While schools make their final pushes for 2023 prospects, the 2024 recruitments are beginning to heat up. According to 247 Sports, LSU’s 2024 class is currently the country’s best and LSU is positioned well with plenty of its top targets too. One of those targets is four-star wide receiver J.J. Harrell. He recently dropped his top eight, and LSU made the cut.
