Bryan College Station Eagle
Weese: Aydan Martinez-Brown's emergence fuels Cougars' run to state
SAN ANTONIO — The legend of College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown continues to grow. The sophomore entered the season as an unknown, but now he has everyone’s attention as fans cheer him on and opposing teams and coaches try to stop him. It’s easy to say College Station’s return to the Class 5A Division I state championship game wouldn’t have been possible without Martinez-Brown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bost will wear No. 12
Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in beef...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco is hosting a Jingle Bell Jump for Charity event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Bryan Towne Shopping Center (Towne Center Way in Bryan). Raising awareness and funds for Family Promise, a charity organization that provides meals and support services for homeless. Teams of Bryan High School students, adults and staff are needed to compete in different events. Tickets: $15 beforehand and $18 at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Registration open for 2023 Texas Pecan Short Course
The 59th annual Texas Pecan Short Course will be held Jan. 23-26 at the Texas A&M University Horticulture Teaching Research and Extension Center, 3199 County Road 269 East, about nine miles west of Texas A&M University. The short course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 11
Combine World War II history with a ghost story at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hearne (12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne), and hear the tale of Hugo Krauss, a German interned at a prisoner-of-war camp in Texas in 1943. Krauss was brutally beaten by fellow Nazi prisoners and died six days later at a Temple hospital. Visitors can learn more during the annual Ghost Walk. Free.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas church bus accident injures 16, including 13 kids
HOUSTON (AP) — Sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured on Sunday after a small church bus overturned near a Houston area apartment, according to authorities. The bus, belonging to a Baptist church, rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a northeast Harris County neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng, with the county’s sheriff’s office.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AgriLife Extension expands online prescribed burn school
The special version of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s online Prescribed Burn School is now available for employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service at Texas A&M AgriLife Learn. The NRCS Prescribed Burn School places an emphasis on fire behavior, employing the correct firing technique,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD taking steps to upgrade school security
When it comes to school security, the College Station school district is doing everything it can to safeguard its campuses and community. “I think it’s important for families to understand that, as school administrators, safety of our students has always been a top priority,” said Molley Perry, deputy superintendent and chief administrative officer for the district. “Certainly the events over the last several years have heightened the importance of safety in schools, and we have learned so much more about the kind of things that we can do to prevent.”
