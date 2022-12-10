Read full article on original website
'Battle tested' Brock back in 3A-I title game
You wouldn’t know it by looking at where they are now but Brock’s start to the season felt like the movie 300. Replacing 17 seniors with a few first-year varsity starters along with a challenging nondistrict slate reminded head coach Billy Mathis of the famous movie. “It was...
Rudder boys basketball team finishes perfect showing at Taylor tournament
TAYLOR — Kevin Holmes scored 25 points to help the Rudder boys basketball team beat Canyon Lake 49-39 to finish the Taylor tournament with a 5-0 record Saturday. The Rangers (14-1) will play at Fulshear at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rudder 49, Canyon Lake 39. Taylor Tournament. CANYON LAKE (6-10)...
College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial
SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game. The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Bost will wear No. 12
Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
College Station graduate Kate Georgiades makes ESPN's play of week with Houston volleyball team
University of Houston libero Kate Georgiades saw her season end in a loss to top-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, but her save against South Dakota on Dec. 2 was ESPN’s play of the week. The College Station graduate returned the ball by racing after it and diving over a table well beyond the backline. Video of the play went viral.
Price enters transfer portal
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
Aggies land commitment from 2024 wideout
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 and is the 38th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gatling is A&M’s...
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in beef...
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Irrigation design workshops set Dec. 13-15 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s School of Irrigation within the Texas A&M Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering will offer two different in-person courses in December. Both will focus on irrigation design using computer-aided design, CAD, software. The first course, the Irrigation CAD Workshop, is Dec. 13-14 from...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Texas church bus accident injures 16, including 13 kids
HOUSTON (AP) — Sixteen people, including 13 children, were injured on Sunday after a small church bus overturned near a Houston area apartment, according to authorities. The bus, belonging to a Baptist church, rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a northeast Harris County neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., said Lt. Simon Cheng, with the county’s sheriff’s office.
AgriLife Extension expands online prescribed burn school
The special version of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s online Prescribed Burn School is now available for employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service at Texas A&M AgriLife Learn. The NRCS Prescribed Burn School places an emphasis on fire behavior, employing the correct firing technique,...
