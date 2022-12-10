Read full article on original website
Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor
Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
americanmilitarynews.com
98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters
Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede
Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
Kari Lake calls Arizona 'the laughingstock of elections' as her race has yet to be called 5 days after election day
On "Sunday Morning Futures" Arizona candidate for Governor Kari Lake lambasted the state's election process. It has been five days since the election on Nov. 8 and her race has not yet been called. Lake called the state's voting procedures "embarrassing" and called Arizona "the laughingstock of elections." While awaiting...
Can Kyrsten Sinema be Recalled in Arizona After Democrat Defection?
A number of social media users are calling for the Senator to be removed from office early after announcing she will be registering as an independent.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Kari Lake defeated as Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race
Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race. Arizona voters have elected Democratic candidiate Katie Hobbs as the state’s next governor, defeating Kari Lake and dealing a blow to Donald Trump’s campaign to install loyalists in positions of power over election administration across the country.
Arizona Senators Fight Back Against the End of Title 42
Since President Joe Biden took office, it is estimated 1.5 million migrants were released back into the United States than released. Migrants that are released today won’t step foot into court until five years from now in 2028.
Sinema party switch jumpstarts Arizona's 2024 Senate battle
The last critical Arizona Senate race ended a month ago, and the next one is already kicking off — with pressure on Democrats to dodge a political disaster.
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
The Associated Press projects that Republican Juan Ciscomani will win the House race in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel. With Ciscomani's victory, Republicans have now won 214 seats, meaning they only need four more electoral wins to reach 218 and secure the House majority. TWO...
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Sinema's switch is a come-to-Jesus moment for Arizona Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just delivered a badly needed shot in the arm to the reeling Arizona Republican Party. In becoming an independent, Sinema has cleared the way for Republicans to retake a Senate seat they once owned.That is, if the Republicans have learned the lessons of 2018. And 2020. And 2022. ...
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
