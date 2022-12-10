ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after apparent road rage shooting near US 60 and Tomahawk

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Apache Junction police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to be related to a road rage incident Sunday night. Two vehicles reportedly exited US 60 onto Tomahawk Road before driving to the area of 21st Avenue and Vista Road. At that point, 41-year-old Jordan Toro got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver and was shot, police say.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for car crash that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a driver who they say caused a car crash that killed a man and left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
ABC 15 News

Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ

