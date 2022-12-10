Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Mario Aguirre Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday. The accident occurred near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. According to the police, a motorcycle had been heading down 75th Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle turning onto West Encanto Boulevard.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
Suspect arrested in fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week
PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal Chandler road rage shooting last week was arrested, authorities said. Domingo Luz, 37, was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder and other charges, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. Officers said Luz and Carlos Doiron, a man...
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man killed in alleged road rage shooting in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Detectives in Apache Junction are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in a deadly shooting Sunday night. Police say that 41-year-old Jordan Toro had been involved in some sort of argument with another driver while on the U.S. 60 shortly after 8 p.m. Both vehicles exited the freeway at Tomahawk Road and stopped near 21st Avenue and Vista Road, where Toro reportedly tried to confront the other driver. Toro was shot once, rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
Impairment may have played a role in fatal west Phoenix crash, police say.
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicions of impairment. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash...
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler. On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man...
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
DNA leads police to suspect who allegedly stabbed 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say DNA evidence helped detectives identify the suspect who allegedly stabbed a 7-Eleven clerk in Mesa earlier this year. The stabbing happened on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. at the location near Gilbert Road and Main Street. Officers say the suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Jody Naputi, reportedly walked in and took a drink without paying for it before the clerk tried confronting him outdoors. Naputi allegedly pushed the clerk to the ground and started to kick and hit him. According to court paperwork, that was when Naputi allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the stomach before taking off onto the light rail. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
Four people were shot Friday night in south Phoenix and one of them died. Police say several people were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
