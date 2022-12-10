ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
What they're saying: Are the Lions a playoff team?

Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt. With a 34-23 victory Sunday over the Vikings, the Lions suddenly have become a team no one wants to play, in the eyes of analysts, as they make a charge at a playoff berth. The Lions have won...
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
CMU's Lew Nichols III, ex-Cass Tech star, declares for NFL Draft

Lew Nichols III is three-and-out at Central Michigan. Nichols, the leading rusher in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2021 before injuries limited his workload this past season, has announced he is entering the NFL Draft and he has signed with an agent. Nichols, a Detroit Cass Tech alum, has joined...
For Lions' Jameson Williams, first touchdown catch a 'great experience'

Detroit — If the Minnesota Vikings didn't regret letting the Detroit Lions trade up for Jameson Williams in April's NFL Draft, they might be now. Williams, who was activated for the first time last week against Jacksonville but didn't have a catch, was more than a decoy on the Lions' second drive. He lined up left of the offensive line and sprung open on a post route, hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for his first career catch.
Lions will be without starting nickelback against Vikings; Romeo Okwara to debut

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without starting nickelback Will Harris for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Listed as questionable with a hip injury suffered mid-week, Harris was among Detroit's inactives for the game. That decision had been foreshadowed by Detroit's Saturday transactions, which included the temporarily...
Recap: Lions keep on rolling, upset Vikings

The Lions came into this game against the 10-2 Vikings as a surprise favorite. Not only did they win, but they covered and then some, 34-23. They pulled out all the stops. A fake punt, a couple of deep shots for touchdowns, and a pass to right tackle Penei Sewell to seal the game. Dan Campbell wasn't leaving Ford Field without a win.
Lions first-half observations: Deep ball has Lions up 14-7

Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions quarterback has twice taken a shot for Lions touchdowns so far today, first a 41-yarder to Jameson Williams — the first catch of the Alabama rookie’s career — and then in the second quarter to DJ Chark.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Red Wings looking to change lack of success in overtime

Detroit — The Red Wings spent time during Monday's practice working on three-on-three situations, for overtime. It's no surprise, really, considering Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas in overtime, and the Wings' 1-4 record in overtimes this season (1-2 in the shootout, 2-6 overall). Those are valuable points left on...
