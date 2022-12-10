ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
MEMPHIS, TN
Post Register

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Post Register

On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

