WJHG-TV
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
WJHG-TV
A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.
WJHG-TV
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 12th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Soccer/Boys.
