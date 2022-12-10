Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than 300 documents with classified markings that were found this year at Trump's properties. The documents have been turned over to the FBI. The revelation is the first indication classified materials might have been held or might be at Trump properties. The searches by Trump representatives were conducted around Thanksgiving at three other locations...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO