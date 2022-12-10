Read full article on original website
Related
77 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who have violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Trump's Paying People Who Are Key to Criminal Cases Against Him
Some have called the practice tantamount to buying their silence.
IRS inspector general says intensive audits of former FBI Director Comey and deputy were random
An inspector general for the Internal Revenue Service said this week that significant tax audits conducted for 2017 and 2019 -- years where former FBI Director James Comey and then-deputy Andrew McCabe have said they were audited -- were randomly selected and did not show misconduct by the IRS.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks
A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.
Jan. 6 panel meets to mull potential criminal referrals for Trump, others
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to meet Friday morning behind closed doors to take up a critical to-do list, including whether to issue potential criminal referrals for former President Trump and others. A subcommittee is expected to present their recommendations...
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
Matthew Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general's office.
CNBC
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
Trump lawyers hire team to search properties for remaining classified material: Report
Lawyers for Donald Trump have reportedly hired an outside team to search four of the former president’s properties for any remaining classified materials that need to be returned to the federal government.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
New classified records found in Trump storage unit
Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than 300 documents with classified markings that were found this year at Trump's properties. The documents have been turned over to the FBI. The revelation is the first indication classified materials might have been held or might be at Trump properties. The searches by Trump representatives were conducted around Thanksgiving at three other locations...
Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases
The jury has been told to set aside any bias against Donald Trump. It's a tall order: one quarter of the jurors openly don't like Trump.
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The case went to the jury Monday following a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud deliberated for a second day Tuesday, weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.Jurors returned to the courtroom twice with questions Tuesday seeking a refresher on some of the charges in the complex, numbers-heavy case. First, they asked the judge to reread three counts of falsifying business records pertaining to the creation of W-2 tax forms for longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg.Then, they asked to hear a fourth falsifying business records charge, which involves...
bitcoinist.com
Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse
While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
Full Panel: Trump Org. guilty of tax fraud as Bolton, Kemp floated for 2024
The Trump Organization is found guilty on all charges for a tax fraud scheme, while support from the Republican party for Trump is “already sinking so low.” Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor, Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod and Republican strategist Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Dec. 6, 2022.
Comments / 0