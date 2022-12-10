ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a couple days after Georgetown’s Chris Briggs won his 300th game as a college coach, the Tigers picked up a Mid-South Conference win over Campbellsville on Saturday, 64-52. Brigg’s win total now stands at 301. For both teams’ offenses, the game started slowly....
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Moreno’s career-night leads EKU past Boyce, 140-79

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Moreno scored a game-high 35 points on a school-record 11-made three-pointers and EKU cruised to a 140-79 win over Boyce. Moreno, a junior out of Georgetown, was 11-of-22 from behind the arc. The previous school-record for three-pointers made was 10. The 35 points is a...
RICHMOND, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral

Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Homicide Victim Identified

WATCH | Homicide Victim Identified
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59

LEXINGTON (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations

The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
KENTUCKY STATE

