Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass
Kentucky TE Commit Tanner Lemaster Ready to Build 'Something Special' in Lexington
Kentucky football is getting a do-it-all tight end in its 2023 class in 3-star prospect Tanner Lemaster. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder out of Washington Court House, Ohio was a weapon in his senior season at Washington High School. He racked up 40 receptions for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Blue ...
Georgetown tops Campbellsville, 64-52
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a couple days after Georgetown’s Chris Briggs won his 300th game as a college coach, the Tigers picked up a Mid-South Conference win over Campbellsville on Saturday, 64-52. Brigg’s win total now stands at 301. For both teams’ offenses, the game started slowly....
Moreno’s career-night leads EKU past Boyce, 140-79
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Moreno scored a game-high 35 points on a school-record 11-made three-pointers and EKU cruised to a 140-79 win over Boyce. Moreno, a junior out of Georgetown, was 11-of-22 from behind the arc. The previous school-record for three-pointers made was 10. The 35 points is a...
Open Thread: Louisville at Kentucky
The Cards shoot for their sixth straight win over the Cats this afternoon in Lexington. You can watch the 1 p.m. tip on ESPN.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Kentucky Basketball Jumps Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll
Kentucky basketball has once again moved up in the Associated Press Top 25, making a three-spot jump to No. 16 in this week's poll. The positive move up the rankings comes after Kentucky's 69-59 win over Yale, in what was the Cats' only game of the week: ...
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Look: Yale Coach's Comment On Kentucky Is Going Viral
Yale gave Kentucky a tough fight Saturday before ultimately suffering to a 69-59 loss at Rupp Arena. The Ivy League team ultimately had no answers for Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the second half. After the game, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Yale head coach James Jones said they couldn't stop the big man.
WATCH | Homicide Victim Identified
Tshiebwe leads the way for No. 16 Kentucky over Yale, 69-59
LEXINGTON (AP) - Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs from the Ivy League. Yale opened the second half with an...
UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
Report: Kentucky Has 'Reached Out' to NC State QB Transfer Devin Leary
Kentucky football is one of many programs around the country that's in the market for a new starting quarterback. Will Levis' career as a Wildcat is officially over, meaning there are big shoes to fill for whoever is under center in Lexington for the 2023 season. Many play-callers have ...
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.
Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
