Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Man hospitalized after being rescued from Santa Ana River
A man was rescued after being swept away by water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday. According to Orange County Fire Authority officials, the man was saved from the portion of the river near Garden Grove Boulevard by their swift water rescue team at around 11 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries due to the quickly flowing water, which trapped him. Earlier Saturday at around 7 a.m., crews with Ontario Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue team successfully rescued a woman who had also been swept away in water at the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Drive in Ontario. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries suffered.
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
Man stabbed in Desert Hot Springs, police search for suspect
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Friday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs. The stabbing happened just before 3:15 p.m. on the 11-400 block of Palm Drive. Details remain limited, including the condition of the victim. Police confirmed they are searching for the suspect in the area. We have a crew at The post Man stabbed in Desert Hot Springs, police search for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta
Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a brick wall in La Quinta Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. in the area of Calle Esplanade and Fred Waring Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the The post Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man killed in Beaumont house fire
A man has died after a fire broke out at a single-story home on Waterleaf Court in Beaumont just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arriving on scene described it as "well involved." The blaze was contained at 12:41 a.m. There is no word at this time for what caused the fire. Police have The post Man killed in Beaumont house fire appeared first on KESQ.
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
