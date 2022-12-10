West Monroe woman dresses as Mrs. Clause to deliver 100 gifts to children

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Children are in for a big Christmas surprise this holiday season because Mrs. Clause has made a very special delivery.

Mrs. Clause is bringing more than just a smile to children this holiday season. Lana Mclain is delivering 100 gifts every Friday night throughout the month of December to hundreds of kids.

“One hundred children who show up at 6 p.m. sharp every Friday night in December will receive a present. Oh my goodness, aren’t you ready for that? Said Mclain.

Dozens of Christmas designs are on display at 220 Defreese Road. Bradley lives in the neighborhood, and he says he enjoys coming to check out the lights with his little brother.

“We sometimes play chase in the yard. It’s really fun and all the blow up things.”

Mclane, or Mrs. Clause, has brought joy to her community for almost two decades, and this is her third Christmas event in West Monroe.

“I just love it. I love doing it for the children. I love giving them free gifts, and cocoa and cookies. Something from the bottom of my heart, and I can’t stop. It’s my gift to them,” explain Mclain.

Mclain says there is one special person, who is not here with her who inspires her to go above and beyond for her community.

“I can say my son. It really helps me help people. I mean everybody says I’m a blessing. It really helps me to keep doing what I do.”

The Christmas light display will be available every night from 6 to 8 p.m through January 1st. Gifts will be given only Friday nights. Mclain says she plans on hosting fireworks on Friday, December 30th, at 9.30 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation, you can reach out to Lana Mclain on Facebook.