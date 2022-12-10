Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
Kearney Hub
UNK women rebound from Thursday loss to end road trip with win over Northwest Missouri
KEARNEY – Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool scored a career-high 23 points as the University of Nebraska at Kearney dominated Northwest Missouri State, 77-51, Saturday afternoon in Maryville. The Lopers (10-2, 3-1) bounce back from a Thursday night setback at Missouri Western while the Bearcats (4-4, 0-3) dropped a...
Kearney Hub
Shatel: There's something about Fred Hoiberg's team — and Matt Rhule could learn from it
Matt Rhule spoke. He led the “Go Big Red” chant. The people cheered. But I hope last Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena he watched, too. And listened. What he would have seen and heard is what really gets Husker fans fired up and jumping up out of their seats.
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program
Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on cornerback Syncere Safeeullah committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commitment from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder:. A long, lanky defensive back who fits the old Nebraska defensive mold — and apparently the new one, too. Former Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher preferred tall, lean corners with impressive playing radius. New NU defensive backs coach Evan Cooper clearly likes the same. Safeeullah has the frame similar to that of current Husker corner Quinton Newsome, and, in limited Hudl highlight film, shows an ability to cover ground and play the ball in the air. Safeeullah fits well with the players Nebraska has already on its roster.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
Kearney Hub
No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Overtime Victory Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 4 Purdue basketball stayed undefeated with a 65-62 overtime win on the road against Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference:. On Purdue's ability to rally and...
klkntv.com
Husker setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker setter has placed her name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Anni Evans made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday. Evans, who just finished her junior season, said in the post that she made the decision for academic reasons.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s ‘mission’ is possible at Nebraska – with patience
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule must do well in a recruit’s living room, if the stump speeches he gives to Nebraska fans — like the one on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — are much indication. While Rhule quipped that sometimes the best move in public speaking...
Corn Nation
What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White
Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
