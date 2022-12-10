Laurie Christine Kowbel, 59, of Centralia, Washington passed away at home on Nov. 17, 2022. She was born to Nat and Georgia (Cashato) Kowbel on Feb. 5, 1963, in Portland, Oregon. The family moved to Centralia in 1971. After graduating from Rochester High School, she married and raised her family, daughter Renee and son Forrest. Laurie was an avid Seahawks fan and never missed a game on TV as she dressed from head to toe in Seahawks gear. She was devoted to her Jack Russell dog, Jackie, who was her companion for 15 years. Laurie loved going to the beach and spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to visiting her son, daughter and granddaughter in Florida and Georgia every year, with a minimum stay of a month. It was a delight to others to experience her quick wit. She is survived by her daughter Renee Sinclair, of Savannah, Georgia; son Forrest Cook, of Orlando, Florida; mother Georgia Kowbel; granddaughter Crystal Sinclair, of Savannah, Georgia; sisters Natalie Burden, of Moscow, Idaho and Nadine Rich (Daniel), of Rochester, Washington; nephew Aaron Burden, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; niece Janelle Rich, of Lacey, Washington; many cousins and two aunts in British Columbia, Canada. She is preceded by her dad Nat Kowbel. Laurie will be remembered as a mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, friend and an angel in our eyes. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 105 S. Tower Ave., Centralia, Washington.

