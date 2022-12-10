Read full article on original website
Mountaineers Pull Away from Wolves
Black Hills: McMahon 18, Aybar 7, Patti 7, Williams 4, C. Johnson 2, E. Johnson 2, Klovas 1. Rainier: Askey 20, Swenson 19, Beckman 12, Hanson 8, Plowman 6, Johnson 3, Mathson 2, Blackburn 2. The Rainier girls basketball team earned a non-league win to open up its week Monday,...
Hot Start Pushes Vikings Past Comets
Naselle: L. Katyryniuk 12, Colombo 2, Shrives 4, Tarabochia 3, A. Katyryniuk 4. Mossyrock: Schwartz 2, Lovan 1, M. Torrey 16, P. Torrey 18, C. Marshall 18, Brooks 7. The Mossyrock girls basketball team dominated Naselle from the opening tip Monday, rolling to a dominant 62-25 win in 1B Columbia Valley League play.
Beavers Find Some Offense in Second Half of Win Against Kodiaks
After a tough scoring first half, the Tenino girls basketball team found some offense in the second half to run away from Columbia Adventist Monday night at home, 47-33. The Beavers, who have been going through some growing pains with a young lineup, missed a lot of two-footers in the first half, and started moving the ball in the second to get back into a rhythm.
Third Quarter Propels Riverhawks Past Hurricanes on the Road
Toledo: Winters 20, Stanley 17, Olmstead 12, Gould 4, Malunat 1, Gale 6. Mount Vernon Christian: Rozema 14, Brunk 9, DeJong 18, Millenaar 7. Playing in a fairly defensive-minded first half and holding a slight lead, a third quarter barrage helped the Toledo boys basketball team pick up a 60-48 win on the road over Mount Vernon Christian Saturday afternoon in non-league play.
Schow’s 37 Guides Beavers Past Bobcats
Tenino: Gonia 10, P. Snider 2, Schow 37, Burkhardt 18, Noonan 2. Aberdeen: Goings 2, Miller 7, M. Garcia 26, I. Garcia 5, Walsh 6, Baker 1, Ainsoworth 13, Dawson 1. In another big non-league win, the Tenino boys basketball team defeated 2A Aberdeen on the road Saturday night, 69-61.
Acorns Drop First Game to Warriors
In its first loss of the season, the Oakville boys basketball team fell to Chief Leschi on the road, 69-55, Monday night. Ashton Boyd and Courtney Price each scored 17, but the Acorns were on the wrong end of a 27-17 third quarter to fall in their first contest of the season.
Grose Drops 42 in Napavine’s Season Debut
Winlock: Patching 5, Cline 3, Sickles 11, Scofield 9, Ruiz 2, Thapa 2. Napavine: Stanley 10, Grose 42, Demarest 2, Denault 21, Nelson 2, Bullock 3. Just a week removed from winning a 2B football state championship, the Napavine boys basketball team defeated Winlock Saturday afternoon at home in its season and league-opener, 80-32.
Carper's 37 Powers Pe Ell Over Ocosta
Ocosta: Davis 18, Matthews 17, Ness 9, Morris 6, Weimer 1. Pe Ell: Carper 37, King 11, Zock 7, Cox 4, Engel 3, Coleman 3. Senior Charlie Carper went off for her second triple-double so far this season, and the Pe Ell girls basketball team took care of business after a hot start to beat Ocosta 65-51 on Saturday.
Timberwolves Hit Triple-Digits in Win Over Cruisers
Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 28, Kelly 5, Belgiorno 11, Hazen 36, Peters 9, Salguero 13. Eatonville: Bruun 13, Brannon 8, Nueva 8, Taylor 9, Clevenger 10, Klumpar 8, Cox 4, Stogsdill 1. Scoring over 100 points in just 32 minutes of high school hoops action Saturday night, the Morton-White Pass boys...
Cowlitz County Head Football Coach Raises Kangaroos
At first glance, Mike and Deirdre Phelps’ small Kelso farmstead looks just like any other with chickens, ducks, goats and a few dogs wandering around. That is, until you see a couple of kangaroos bouncing about. “We know it’s a little unique,” Mike Phelps said. The Phelps...
Julie McDonald Commentary: Chinook Elder Shares Stories and Legends Through Art
Just before Thanksgiving, we held another Paint and Sip at the Morgan Arts Center in Toledo and learned to paint pink, blue, purple and white hydrangeas under the tutelage of Centralia artist Sue Wachter. Believe me, I have no delusions regarding my artistic skills; they haven’t improved much since kindergarten....
Seminary Hill Photography Contest Winners Announced
The winners of the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area annual photography contest were announced on Dec. 9 in a news release. Among the adult contestants, Stephanie Eschenwald won first place for her photograph titled, “Snail Travel.” Among youth contestants, Ella Harless, age 16, won first place for her photograph titled “Vibrance of Life.”
In Loving Memory of Stephen Soldan: 1941-2022
Steve Soldan, 81, of rural Winlock, Washington, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. Steve was born in rural Saline County, Kansas, to Robert Kale Soldan and Frances Mary Brown on May 2, 1941, the 11th of 12 live births. After his father died (Steve was 11), the family moved to Salina, Kansas, where he attended high school before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1960.
In Loving Memory of Laurie Kowbel: 1963-2022
Laurie Christine Kowbel, 59, of Centralia, Washington passed away at home on Nov. 17, 2022. She was born to Nat and Georgia (Cashato) Kowbel on Feb. 5, 1963, in Portland, Oregon. The family moved to Centralia in 1971. After graduating from Rochester High School, she married and raised her family, daughter Renee and son Forrest. Laurie was an avid Seahawks fan and never missed a game on TV as she dressed from head to toe in Seahawks gear. She was devoted to her Jack Russell dog, Jackie, who was her companion for 15 years. Laurie loved going to the beach and spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to visiting her son, daughter and granddaughter in Florida and Georgia every year, with a minimum stay of a month. It was a delight to others to experience her quick wit. She is survived by her daughter Renee Sinclair, of Savannah, Georgia; son Forrest Cook, of Orlando, Florida; mother Georgia Kowbel; granddaughter Crystal Sinclair, of Savannah, Georgia; sisters Natalie Burden, of Moscow, Idaho and Nadine Rich (Daniel), of Rochester, Washington; nephew Aaron Burden, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; niece Janelle Rich, of Lacey, Washington; many cousins and two aunts in British Columbia, Canada. She is preceded by her dad Nat Kowbel. Laurie will be remembered as a mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, friend and an angel in our eyes. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 105 S. Tower Ave., Centralia, Washington.
In Loving Memory of Betty Joan Horton: April 17, 1934 - Nov. 28, 2022
Betty Joan Horton, of Pe Ell, Washington, died at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Washington of complications with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88. “Joan” was born in Dufur, Oregon, to William Henry Harrison McConnell and Blanche Hepburn (nee Gallaher) McConnell. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Barton Elbert Clements and son Kirk Jeffrey Clements.
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
A Lewis County Bird Report: Hidden Treasures in Our Own Backyard
Editor's Note: Terry Martin is a retired fisheries biologist and accountant now living in Centralia. He grew up in Chehalis and graduated from W. F. West in 1968. He’s been an avid birder for the past six years and enjoys photography and nature in general. Rainy skies and flooded...
Chamber of Commerce Elf on a Shelf Will Return to Chehalis and Centralia
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce’s Elf on a Shelf will return to both Chehalis and Centralia from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Dec. 17. The Elf on a Shelf will be at Centralia’s PostNet, located at 1121 Harrison Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The elf will then be at Chehalis’ Book N’ Brush, located at 518 N. Market Blvd., from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
