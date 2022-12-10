ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity

Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Stanford RB transfer Arlen Harris Jr. commits to Iowa State

Running back Arlen Harris Jr. had plenty of interest and offers coming out of high school, and that did not change since Harris decided to enter the transfer portal from Stanford and find a new spot to play for the future of his football career. Now, his second time around, Harris has committed to Iowa State, as a transfer running back from the Stanford Cardinal after a year with the program.
AMES, IA
KQED

‘Too Short Way’ Unveiled in Star-Studded Event in Oakland

Saturday’s unveiling of “Too $hort Way” brought together celebrities, community leaders, a marching band and Too $hort himself. But the real star of the event was the city of Oakland. At 3 p.m. inside Fremont High School’s gymnasium, as the Pittsburg High School marching band performed a...
OAKLAND, CA
passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
No Treble

Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour

Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions

CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
KRON4 News

Teen struck by SUV at intersection near Brentwood high school

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen pedestrian was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking when the vehicle struck him. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Mother demands action after son stabbed at Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A mother is demanding answers after her son was stabbed several times at school. The 14-year-old victim is still recovering at a hospital after getting stabbed Wednesday morning at Skyline High School in Oakland. Brittany McMillon says it was the most horrifying phone call she had ever gotten – her 14-year-old […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old Oakland boy’s killer remains at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022. A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School […]
OAKLAND, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge (San Mateo, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge at around 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a black Hyundai Elantra and a silver Infiniti G35 had collided with each other. The driver of the silver Infiniti had come out of the car when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade.
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy