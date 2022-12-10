ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today

The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

RING SEASON: North Shore’s Johnson a big star on team of stars

It’s that time again. Texas high school football is sure to have a climactic finale this Saturday as the UIL State Championship game pits two of the best teams in the country. North Shore football is familiar with the high-pressure atmosphere of the title game in AT&T Stadium, considering...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Pearland abode with charming turret, wraparound porch on the market for $810K

PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland home on the market for $810,000 is all about the extras. The home itself has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary bedroom and bath are downstairs along with an additional bedroom. The upstairs has a game/media space with built-ins and the guest bedrooms. In all, the house has 2,709 square feet of living space and sits on a 1.56-acre lot.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location

HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 adults, 2 teens injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HELP! Do you recognize this dog?

CYPRESS – HELP! DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS DOG? Hit last night off 290 and Bauer, Cypress. The dog has a collar, no tag. Currently safe at Texas Circus and Aerial, but needs medical care and its owner. An animal ambulance was called, but it’s a volunteer organization and the wait is unfortunately very long.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Double Double: H-Town’s Top 20 Boys Teams for ‘22-’23

THE BATON HAS BEEN PASSED FOR THE MONIKER OF THE BEST (BASKETBALL BRAND) IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON. YATES WON FOUR STATE TITLES FROM 2009 TO 2014, BUT OVER THE PAST DECADE, ATASCOCITA IS ARGUABLY THE BRAND. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH DAVID MARTINEZ, THE EAGLES HAVE BEEN TO THREE OF THE PAST SEVEN STATE TOURNAMENTS. IT’S “THE” PROGRAM IN H-TOWN RIGHT NOW. WHO WILL RUN THEM DOWN?
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital renames Main Pavilion after 2 longtime patients

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after two longtime patients following their donation to the hospital. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Sugar Land residents have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Check out the life-size holiday chocolate Minions display Downtown

HOUSTON – There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays around Houston, but the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown may just have the sweetest way. Their two-ton chocolate holiday display is back in their hotel lobby this year, and the talented pastry team has created a life-size chocolate masterpiece with a Minions theme!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Seabrook man accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in Galveston area

GALVESTON, Texas – A 65-year-old man is accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in the Galveston area, federal authorities announced Monday. Gordon Johnson has been taken into custody on violation of captain of the port order, making a false statement, obstruction of a proper compliance inspection and forgery of ships papers, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said via a news release.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy