Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
Click2Houston.com
Experience the giant gingerbread village at City Place in Spring this holiday season
HOUSTON – Looking for something fun and FREE for the kids this holiday season?. Since making its debut three years ago, the giant gingerbread village at City Place has welcomed thousands of guests to come check out their 16-foot-high gingerbread house!. This Giant Gingerbread Village features a gumdrop, lollipop...
Click2Houston.com
RING SEASON: North Shore’s Johnson a big star on team of stars
It’s that time again. Texas high school football is sure to have a climactic finale this Saturday as the UIL State Championship game pits two of the best teams in the country. North Shore football is familiar with the high-pressure atmosphere of the title game in AT&T Stadium, considering...
Click2Houston.com
SPCA rescues 10 emaciated dogs, 9 puppies and a kitten from home in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 rescued 20 animals from a property located in north Houston on Monday. Ten emaciated dogs, nine puppies and a kitten were rescued from the 3000 block of Havner Lane. According to the Houston SPCA, several of the emaciated dogs...
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild in south Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of LePreston Porter III, 36, also...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in ditch in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a ditch in southeast Houston. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 31-year-old Danail Strawhun was found shot to death in the 5100 block of South Acres Drive. Around 11:40 a.m., Houston police responded...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Pearland abode with charming turret, wraparound porch on the market for $810K
PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland home on the market for $810,000 is all about the extras. The home itself has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary bedroom and bath are downstairs along with an additional bedroom. The upstairs has a game/media space with built-ins and the guest bedrooms. In all, the house has 2,709 square feet of living space and sits on a 1.56-acre lot.
Click2Houston.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
Click2Houston.com
2 adults, 2 teens injured in house fire in southwest Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Four people are recovering in the hospital after escaping a house fire in southwest Houston Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. HFD responded to a report of a house on fire with people trapped inside in the 11400 block of Plumbrook around 2:20 a.m. Firefighters...
Click2Houston.com
HELP! Do you recognize this dog?
CYPRESS – HELP! DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS DOG? Hit last night off 290 and Bauer, Cypress. The dog has a collar, no tag. Currently safe at Texas Circus and Aerial, but needs medical care and its owner. An animal ambulance was called, but it’s a volunteer organization and the wait is unfortunately very long.
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest,...
Click2Houston.com
The Double Double: H-Town’s Top 20 Boys Teams for ‘22-’23
THE BATON HAS BEEN PASSED FOR THE MONIKER OF THE BEST (BASKETBALL BRAND) IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON. YATES WON FOUR STATE TITLES FROM 2009 TO 2014, BUT OVER THE PAST DECADE, ATASCOCITA IS ARGUABLY THE BRAND. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH DAVID MARTINEZ, THE EAGLES HAVE BEEN TO THREE OF THE PAST SEVEN STATE TOURNAMENTS. IT’S “THE” PROGRAM IN H-TOWN RIGHT NOW. WHO WILL RUN THEM DOWN?
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners determined to continue fight against CenterPoint propane storage site near Southwest Crossing neighborhood
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Southwest Crossing neighborhood say they aren’t giving up their fight against a CenterPoint Energy propane storage tank facility that now sits on a site just behind their properties, even though the containers have now been filled. “I can throw a rock from my...
Click2Houston.com
Florida couple wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, including burglary, arrested in Montgomery County, deputies say
WILLIS, Texas – One Florida couple is behind bars after it was discovered they were wanted on several outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a white Ford Expedition on Interstate 45...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital renames Main Pavilion after 2 longtime patients
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after two longtime patients following their donation to the hospital. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Sugar Land residents have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998, according to a release.
Click2Houston.com
Check out the life-size holiday chocolate Minions display Downtown
HOUSTON – There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays around Houston, but the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown may just have the sweetest way. Their two-ton chocolate holiday display is back in their hotel lobby this year, and the talented pastry team has created a life-size chocolate masterpiece with a Minions theme!
Click2Houston.com
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance.
Click2Houston.com
Seabrook man accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in Galveston area
GALVESTON, Texas – A 65-year-old man is accused of operating an illegal charter cruise business in the Galveston area, federal authorities announced Monday. Gordon Johnson has been taken into custody on violation of captain of the port order, making a false statement, obstruction of a proper compliance inspection and forgery of ships papers, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said via a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
Comments / 0