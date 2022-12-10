THE BATON HAS BEEN PASSED FOR THE MONIKER OF THE BEST (BASKETBALL BRAND) IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON. YATES WON FOUR STATE TITLES FROM 2009 TO 2014, BUT OVER THE PAST DECADE, ATASCOCITA IS ARGUABLY THE BRAND. UNDER THE DIRECTION OF COACH DAVID MARTINEZ, THE EAGLES HAVE BEEN TO THREE OF THE PAST SEVEN STATE TOURNAMENTS. IT’S “THE” PROGRAM IN H-TOWN RIGHT NOW. WHO WILL RUN THEM DOWN?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO