Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Katz drops career-high in Dos Pueblos rivalry win over Santa Barbara
Justine Katz was as efficient as they come Monday night at Sovine Gymnasium. The junior guard scored a career-high 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field, as she led the Dos Pueblos High School girls’ basketball team to a commanding 69-35 win over crosstown rival Santa Barbara. “It...
Noozhawk
Defense Sparks San Marcos Girls Past Ventura, 42-27
Defense got the San Marcos girls basketball team back on the winning track in Channel League play Monday night against visiting Ventura. The Royals’ tenacious defense flustered the Cougars in a 42-27 victory at the Thunderhut. “I am very proud of the way the team stepped up and played...
Noozhawk
Reagan McEachen Recognized as San Marcos’ Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Reagan McEachen embraces hard work. Whether it’s mixing it up in the chaotic center position in water polo or pushing herself with challenging courses at San Marcos High, McEachen excels and gets the job done. The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table on Monday honored McEachen as the Scholar-Athlete of...
Noozhawk
Gauchos Go Deep Into Their Bench in Basketball Victory over San Diego Christian
Miles Norris had been averaging nearly 35 minutes a game for the UC Santa Barbara basketball team, but he got a bit of a breather at the Thunderdome on Monday night. His 14 minutes, however, gave him enough time to make some breath-taking plays in the Gauchos’ 81-68 victory over San Diego Christian.
Noozhawk
SBCC Basketball’s Aidan Mandel, Santa Barbara Wrestler Pepper Marks Honored as Athletes of the Week
Santa Barbara High wrestler Pepper Marks and Aidan Mandel of the SBCC men’s basketball team were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. Marks improved her season match record to 12-0 after winning her division...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Soccer: Boys and Girls Teams Fall to Channel Islands in CCL Play
The Carpinteria boys started their second Citrus Coast League match with Channel Islands Friday on the right foot, scoring eight minutes in on a great combination play from Raul Reyes, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Ulises Segura. But the lead didn’t survive a strong Channel Islands second half in a 3-2 loss...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca’s Carson Stewart Puts Team on His Back Down the Stretch for Win over Rio Hondo
Laguna Blanca sophomore Carson Stewart scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 free throws down the stretch, to hold off a Rio Hondo Prep rally for a 60-50 Owls win. Stewart scored 34 points for the game. Laguna Blanca maintained a lead for most of the game, until...
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Santa Barbara Edged by Spring Valley; Dos Pueblos Loses to Mission Prep; Santa Ynez Loses Despite Big Game From Caleb Cassidy
The Santa Barbara boys couldn’t get the shots to fall late in a 53-49 loss to Spring Valley of Nevada Saturday on the final day of the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard. The game was close throughout, including a 21-21 halftime score. “We had a lot of open looks but...
Noozhawk
Aidan Mandel Leads Hot-Shooting SBCC to 3rd-Place Win in Home Tourney
Aidan Mandel had his third straight all-tournament-worthy performance, and the SBCC men’s basketball team shot over 50% on three-pointers in a 78-57 third-place victory over LA Valley in the SBCC Classic on Saturday. Santa Barbara (4-9) earned its third win in four tries behind a season-high shooting performance, as...
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Scores 7 to Help San Marcos Secure 3rd Place at Villa Park Tourney; Santa Barbara finishes 8th
The San Marcos girls water polo team lost a close game in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament Saturday, and then rallied back for a decisive win in the third-place game. Los Alamitos 11, San Marcos 9. The Royals fought hard to stay close in the semifinal contest, but...
Noozhawk
Boys Basketball: Luke Zuffelato Scores 24 in Santa Barbara Loss to Royal; Carpinteria’s Kainoa Glasgow Hits 23 in Loss to Channel Islands
Santa Barbara sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored 24 points but the Dons dropped their third straight game at the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard, 69-59 to Royal. Owen Debusk and Waylon Finkel chipped in nine points apiece, and sophomore DJ Wilson stepped up and played solid defense. “We are learning and getting...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Wildcat’s Bob Stout Explains State Street’s Outdoor Dining Drama
Bob Stout is pushing for outdoor dining to remain, and encourages city leaders to stay the course and find a way to make downtown open and vibrant for everyone. The city rushed to close nine blocks of State Street shortly after the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge, said it was the right move.
Noozhawk
Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022
Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Shows Its Holiday Spirit with Saturday Afternoon Parade
Downtown Carpinteria was full of the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon. The weekend’s rainy weather put a damper on some local events, but this city was determined to go ahead with the celebration “rain or shine.”. That decision paid off as the weather cooperated for the afternoon event. Local...
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Twelve Supply at The Well Gives Summerland a Pop-Up Dimension
Shane Brown is a man with big ideas and big dreams. Since the retail entrepreneur’s arrival in Summerland in 2020, his home and garden emporium has been a centerpiece of the seaside community’s shopping renaissance. The Well, at 2350 Lillie Ave. across from the Carpinteria-Summerland fire station, has...
Noozhawk
Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12
The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
Noozhawk
Chumash Tribe Regales Solvang Senior Center Members With Fall Feast
Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center were treated to a three-course autumn meal, hosted recently by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. The hosts accommodated the needs of all members, even providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in. “We would like...
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
Comments / 0