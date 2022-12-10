ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Defense Sparks San Marcos Girls Past Ventura, 42-27

Defense got the San Marcos girls basketball team back on the winning track in Channel League play Monday night against visiting Ventura. The Royals’ tenacious defense flustered the Cougars in a 42-27 victory at the Thunderhut. “I am very proud of the way the team stepped up and played...
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Aidan Mandel Leads Hot-Shooting SBCC to 3rd-Place Win in Home Tourney

Aidan Mandel had his third straight all-tournament-worthy performance, and the SBCC men’s basketball team shot over 50% on three-pointers in a 78-57 third-place victory over LA Valley in the SBCC Classic on Saturday. Santa Barbara (4-9) earned its third win in four tries behind a season-high shooting performance, as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Boys Basketball: Luke Zuffelato Scores 24 in Santa Barbara Loss to Royal; Carpinteria’s Kainoa Glasgow Hits 23 in Loss to Channel Islands

Santa Barbara sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored 24 points but the Dons dropped their third straight game at the Pacifica Tournament in Oxnard, 69-59 to Royal. Owen Debusk and Waylon Finkel chipped in nine points apiece, and sophomore DJ Wilson stepped up and played solid defense. “We are learning and getting...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Richard Louis Peterson of Santa Barbara, 1930-2022

Richard “Dick” Louis Peterson passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 in Santa Barbara. He was born on April 25, 1930 in Galesburg, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Judith Peterson, his sister Marilyn Hawkinson, and his wife of 40 years, Luanne. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Geri.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Shows Its Holiday Spirit with Saturday Afternoon Parade

Downtown Carpinteria was full of the holiday spirit Saturday afternoon. The weekend’s rainy weather put a damper on some local events, but this city was determined to go ahead with the celebration “rain or shine.”. That decision paid off as the weather cooperated for the afternoon event. Local...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Overnight Dec. 10-12

The Freedom Warming Centers will open be overnight Dec. 10, 11 and 12 at the following times and locations:. Lompoc: 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria: 7 p.m.-6 a.m. (note later start time) Grogan Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde. Santa Barbara: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Chumash Tribe Regales Solvang Senior Center Members With Fall Feast

Seventy-five members of the Solvang Senior Center were treated to a three-course autumn meal, hosted recently by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and TEAM Chumash. The hosts accommodated the needs of all members, even providing curbside service for those who were unable to dine in. “We would like...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Injured After Tumbling Over Cliffs in Carpinteria

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after tumbling over the oceanside cliffs in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The 60-year-old man was discovered lying at the base of the cliff by a woman who was walking on the beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Kovach.
CARPINTERIA, CA

