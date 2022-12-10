Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person at DC metro station
The two individuals were involved in an altercation before the shooting amid the evening rush of commuters on the city's transit system.
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
Texas Cop Faces Attempted Murder Charge for Firing at 17-Year-Old Eating a McDonald’s Hamburger in His Car
A former Texas cop is now accused of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring a teenager who was eating a McDonald’s hamburger in his car. James Brennand, 25, a San Antonio police officer at the time, opened fire on Erik Cantu, 17, as the teenager sat in his car in a parking lot eating a burger on Oct. 2. As Law&Crime previously reported, body camera video shows Brennand approaching the car in which Cantu was sitting, opening the door, and ordering Cantu to “get out of the car” without any additional explanation. Cantu appears to have tried to back his car up, apparently touching or striking Brennand with the car door in the process. Brennand pulled his gun and, pointing it at Cantu, fired his weapon; he continued to shoot as Cantu tried to drive away.
Retired Police Chief Speculates Idaho Murderer Wanted Revenge After Father Of Slain Student Suggests Killings Were Done By 'A Sadistic Male'
Retired Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski believes the University of Idaho murderer may have wanted revenge and likely crossed paths with at least one of the four victims, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cops have been working around the clock to trace the killer or killers' steps after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death on November 13 in an off-campus house."Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p----- someone off enough to go after these people," suggested Kwaitkowski, 64, in an interview with Daily Mail.Kwaitkowski said...
A newly unsealed affidavit details the clues that led investigators to the suspect in Delphi teen girl killings
A .40 caliber unspent round that was found near the bodies of two teen Indiana girls was tied to suspect Richard Allen, who was arrested last month in connection with the killings, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior
A Walmart worker who was shot at during last week's mass killing in a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit, saying she wrote a formal complaint about the shooter's "bizarre" behavior two months ago and nothing was done about it. Donya Prioleau was in the break room at the...
NewsRadio WFLA
Man Shot Dead "Execution-Style" While Behind The Wheel
West Palm Beach Police note that a shooting happened in the same spot a year ago.
CBS News
Suspect sought in killing of 4 at Oklahoma marijuana farm after reported hostage situation: "There's a lot to unravel with this case"
Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm. Capt. Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State...
105.3 RNB
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was found dead after engaging in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles. The post What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
WWL-AMFM
NOPD investigating three more shootings
All three shooting victims are in the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans if you have information.
Black man receives death sentence for 2019 shooting
On Dec.1, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi was sentenced to death. Martez Abram was accused of murder in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019, and was found guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was convicted for killing two Walmart...
Times of San Diego
Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel
Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
NBC News
Police identify youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim as 16-year-old boy
The youngest victim in the mass shooting that killed six at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron. City officials previously withheld identifying the 16-year-old, who was an employee at the Virginia Walmart, "due to him being a minor." Police identified Chavez-Barron...
International Business Times
Missing 4-month-old Baby 'In Imminent Danger' Reunited With Mother; Father Arrested
The search for a missing 4-month-old baby believed to be in imminent danger came to an end after the infant was found with her father in Irving, Texas. The father was arrested and charged in connection with the incident while the child was safely reunited with her mother Monday, officials said.
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting moved from hospital to jail
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been transferred to jail from the hospital where he was in police custody, police said on Tuesday.
Idaho8.com
Unsealed case file reveals new details of 2021 bomb threat incident involving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect
An unsealed case file revealed new details about what took place during a 2021 bomb threat incident that led to the arrest of the Club Q shooting suspect. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum ordered the unsealing of the case file Thursday, ruling in part that the public interest outweighs the defendant’s privacy despite the objections of the 22-year-old shooting suspect, Anderson Aldrich, and their mother, Laurel Voepel.
Black Enterprise
Grandmother Sues Denver Detective After SWAT Raid Based On False “Ping” By iPhone
A Colorado grandmother is suing a Denver police detective who allegedly ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely “pinged” by an Apple device app. According to NBC News, the Apple “Find My” app, which is used to track Apple devices that may be lost or stolen, marked 77-year-old Ruby Johnson‘s home as the location of several stolen items.
LGBTQ club shooting suspect in US charged with 305 counts
The suspect in a mass shooting that left five people dead at an LGBTQ club in the US state of Colorado was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts, including murder. They include 10 counts of first-degree murder -- two for each fatality, one of murder with intent, and one of murder with extreme indifference.
Accused Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooter Faces Over 300 Charges
Anderson Lee Aldrich was formally charged with 305 counts, including murder and bias-motivated crimes, in the horrific shooting.
Comments / 0