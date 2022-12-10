Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to Saturday Night Live to co-host the NBC sketch show. The comedic duo has fronted the late-night program on multiple occasions but it was Martin that has now hosted a whopping 16 times. Watch the full monologue in the video posted above. The pair was self-deprecating and at one point compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Short delivering the punchline saying they are like them because “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.” Short then joked about the cast loving Martin saying that behind his back they were...

2 DAYS AGO