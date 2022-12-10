ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
HAWAII STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Martin Short & Steve Martin On Being Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Plus Selena Gomez Crashes Monologue

Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to Saturday Night Live to co-host the NBC sketch show. The comedic duo has fronted the late-night program on multiple occasions but it was Martin that has now hosted a whopping 16 times. Watch the full monologue in the video posted above. The pair was self-deprecating and at one point compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Short delivering the punchline saying they are like them because “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.” Short then joked about the cast loving Martin saying that behind his back they were...
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Aerosmith Cancel Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

See Lady Gaga Transform Into Wednesday Addams in New TikTok

Viewers have been obsessing over the dance choreographed by Jenna Ortega for Netflix's hit series Wednesday, so much so that it has taken over our TikTok FYPs since debuting. Now Gaga, who plays a bit of a hidden role in the trend for those who aren't familiar with her discography, is putting her own spin on it.
musictimes.com

Liam Gallagher Says Mick Jagger, Bono NO Match For Him

After his two historic headline performances at Knebworth earlier this year, Liam Gallagher made some usually bold assertions. After more than 25 years, on June 3 and 4, his former band, Oasis finally returned to the famed arena. In the November-released Knebworth 22 documentary, Gallagher draws comparisons to other rock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy