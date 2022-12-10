ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Dazzle In Romantic NYC Holiday Performance

The weather outside may be frightful, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is so delightful! On Wednesday, November 30, The Voice co-hosts-turned-lovebirds serenaded each other — and all of New York City — with a romantic performance of their 2017 Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” at the Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The pair looked dapper in their holiday attire. While the No Doubt frontwoman kept it festive, pairing a shimmering strapless green gown with dangly earrings and her signature red lip, Shelton opted for a more casual take on holiday style.The “Boys 'Round Here”...
People

Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'

Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Sings ‘Away In A Manger’ With Mom In Toronto: Watch

Mariah Carey, 52, and her daughter Monroe Cannon, 11, gave fans a special moment to remember during a special performance on Friday. The singer and her mini me sang “Away in a Manger” together during her Merry Christmas to All show in Toronto, Canada and their harmonies were incredible together. Both of the gorgeous gals wore pretty white dressed and matching headbands as they sat on stage in front of a Christmas tree, in a live video that was posted by an attendee.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know YouTuber Turned Singer Queen Naija

The biggest celebration of soul and r&b was packed with non-stop laughter, several sultry performances, and of course, tons of award-winning moments, including the prestigious ‘Lady of Soul Award’ given to legendary r&b girl group Xscape. Dozens of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars and several new faces were...
Variety

‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success

Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star.  “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music,  you’re niche and we don’t...
CBS News

For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair

Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony

Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...

