Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Dazzle In Romantic NYC Holiday Performance
The weather outside may be frightful, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is so delightful! On Wednesday, November 30, The Voice co-hosts-turned-lovebirds serenaded each other — and all of New York City — with a romantic performance of their 2017 Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” at the Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The pair looked dapper in their holiday attire. While the No Doubt frontwoman kept it festive, pairing a shimmering strapless green gown with dangly earrings and her signature red lip, Shelton opted for a more casual take on holiday style.The “Boys 'Round Here”...
Andrea Bocelli has 19 concerts left on his tour. We found tickets for $66.
We get chills just thinking of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic voice. The soaring highs of “Con Te Partirò,” the playful romance percolating through “Brindisi,” and “Perfect Symphony’s” epic beauty are enough to make any music fan’s hairs stand on end. Now,...
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Christina Hall’s Husband: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) found love with husband Joshua Hall shortly after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. In September 2021, Christina announced the two were engaged a little...
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 20 Recap: Bodie Delivers the Best Performance Blake Shelton Has Ever Seen
'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 20 featured a Fan Week theme as viewers all around the globe chose music for the Top 10 artists to perform.
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Sings ‘Away In A Manger’ With Mom In Toronto: Watch
Mariah Carey, 52, and her daughter Monroe Cannon, 11, gave fans a special moment to remember during a special performance on Friday. The singer and her mini me sang “Away in a Manger” together during her Merry Christmas to All show in Toronto, Canada and their harmonies were incredible together. Both of the gorgeous gals wore pretty white dressed and matching headbands as they sat on stage in front of a Christmas tree, in a live video that was posted by an attendee.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know YouTuber Turned Singer Queen Naija
The biggest celebration of soul and r&b was packed with non-stop laughter, several sultry performances, and of course, tons of award-winning moments, including the prestigious ‘Lady of Soul Award’ given to legendary r&b girl group Xscape. Dozens of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars and several new faces were...
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
For Andrea Bocelli, singing is a family affair
Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music and performance.
Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Jennifer Lopez Wears Lime Green Houndstooth Coat to Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben
Jennifer Lopez looked so festive while Christmas tree shopping with her blended family. The Marry Me star and husband Ben Affleck took their kids to pick out the perfect spruce in Los Angeles over the weekend. For the outing, Lopez wore a long tweed houndstooth trench coat by Chanel in...
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Every Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lili in ‘Harry and Meghan’ Documentary
Inside their world! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered fans never-before-seen glimpses of their children throughout their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, and the duke, 38, pulled back the curtain on their lives — both before and after their royal exit — in the eye-opening documentary, which dropped its first three […]
Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ While Sharing Beach Photo With Her Children
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram Happier than ever. Kim Kardashian shared her blissful mood with a sweet family photo on Sunday, December 11. "Fulfilled," the Skims founder, 42, captioned a beach snap via Instagram. The photo showed her with daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4, dipping their feet into the ocean, seemingly […]
