ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge

OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito

KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals

Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive.com

What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch

Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy