wtvbam.com
State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland
CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge
OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi boys open new era with win
The Lumen Christi boys basketball team, in its first game under new coach Josh Tropea, beat Pennfield 54-20 on Friday. The Titans led 36-7 at the half and cruised to the win.
Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal
The blows keep on coming for Spartans football...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
MLive.com
Michigan State looking forward to rest, practice after early season challenges
EAST LANSING – Finals week is here at Michigan State and there may be only one group of students who’s excited about that:. The Michigan State basketball team, which at last has a break from games after a grueling start to the season. “We’re all pretty excited about...
MLive.com
Hackett boys, Vicksburg girls among Kalamazoo’s best heading into heart of hoops season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball season is in full swing, and after two weeks of play on the girls side and one week for the boys, 17 Kalamazoo-area teams are undefeated heading into the heart of the 2022-23 campaign. Perhaps no local squad has been more...
Michigan State lands commitment from transfer tight end
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is dipping back into the transfer portal. On Monday, the Spartans landed their first addition from the portal for 2023 – Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye. The 6-foot-7 sophomore transfer had four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown this past season,...
MLive.com
Western Michigan football to retain defensive coordinator Lou Esposito
KALAMAZOO, MI – There will be at least one familiar face on Western Michigan’s football coaching staff under new program leader Lance Taylor. Defensive coordinator Lou Esposito is expected to retain his same role under Taylor, who was announced as Tim Lester’s replacement atop the program on Thursday.
MLive.com
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
MLive.com
Michigan State cruises past Brown behind Joey Hauser’s 22 points
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s seen seven of its last nine games come down to one possession in the final three minutes could finally breathe easy on Saturday. Michigan State used strong defense and strong games from two of its veterans to dispatch Brown, 68-50,...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
MLive.com
Cross country state champ from Chelsea has strong showing at nationals
Connell Alford added All-American honors to an already memorable cross country season. Just a month removed from winning the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 boys state title, the Chelsea standout finished 14th overall at the Champs Sports National Championships to earn All-American recognition on Saturday in San Diego.
MLive.com
What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
MLive.com
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
Maize n Brew
Top 5 other bowl games Michigan fans should watch
Whether you love them or hate how many of them there are, there’s no denying bowl games help to make the season merry and bright for college football fans. Some leave you scratching your head (Jimmy Kimmel Bowl?), and others are the stuff of legends. Here are my picks...
MLive.com
3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Brown (12/10/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
After playing major-conference competition in eight of its last night games, Michigan State can at last ease back into a few games against the likes of the mid-majors. That starts on Saturday against Brown in a matchup that features a family connection. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV...
