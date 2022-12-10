Read full article on original website
Hickory Man Jailed After Newton Shooting Incident
37-year-old Kenneth Lee Potter of Hickory was arrested Tuesday (December 13) by Newton Police Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Newton Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a man who...
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
Alexander County Commissioners Approve Plan For School Resource Officers At All Elementary Schools
Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell presented his plan to employ School Resource Officers (SROs) at six local elementary schools during a special meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners on Monday, December 12. Alexander County Schools recently received a Center for Safer Schools School Safety Grant for SROs. The...
Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man
A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
Taylorsville Police Investigating Break-In At Alexander Central High School…Updated
The Taylorsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these two subjects. They are wanted for a Breaking and Entering at Alexander Central High School. The photos shown were taken around 7pm the evening of Sunday, December 11. Multiple items were stolen. If you have any information,...
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond
Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
Man Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge By Hickory Police
Andrian Demonz Woods, age 45 of Hickory was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000 secured. Woods remains in the Catawba County Detention and is scheduled to make a court appearance today in Newton.
Statesville Shooting Victim Dies
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call on November 24th in reference to a subject that was shot while riding a dirt bike in the Lakeview Drive area. Officers located 32-year old Derryck Duane Turneron suffering from gunshot wounds. Mr. Turner was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in...
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Lenoir Woman Hit With Six Counts Of Trafficking Meth
38-year-old Charmin Bright Smith of Lenoir was arrested Monday (December 12) by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was charged with six counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and given a $20,000 secured bond. Smith remains in jail as of Tuesday morning with a Superior Court date scheduled for December 12.
Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop
Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail
48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
