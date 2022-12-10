ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Jailed After Newton Shooting Incident

37-year-old Kenneth Lee Potter of Hickory was arrested Tuesday (December 13) by Newton Police Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Newton Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a man who...
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Filed Against Stony Point Man

A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Man Held Under $960,000 Bond

Naeem Ali Mungro, age 40 of Newton, was arrested on felony cocaine trafficking charges on Tuesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held under a secured bond of $990,000 in the Catawba County Jail. Mungro was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday.
NEWTON, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge By Hickory Police

Andrian Demonz Woods, age 45 of Hickory was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000 secured. Woods remains in the Catawba County Detention and is scheduled to make a court appearance today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Shooting Victim Dies

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call on November 24th in reference to a subject that was shot while riding a dirt bike in the Lakeview Drive area. Officers located 32-year old Derryck Duane Turneron suffering from gunshot wounds. Mr. Turner was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in...
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man Arrested Tuesday In Bethlehem

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year old Brandon Lee Goins Tuesday morning in Bethlehem. Goins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and damage to personal property. As of earlier today, he remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. A December 19th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Hit With Six Counts Of Trafficking Meth

38-year-old Charmin Bright Smith of Lenoir was arrested Monday (December 12) by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was charged with six counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and given a $20,000 secured bond. Smith remains in jail as of Tuesday morning with a Superior Court date scheduled for December 12.
LENOIR, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop

Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Judge Sends Taylorsville Man To Jail

48-year old Darren Shane Roberts of Taylorsville was ordered to jail by a judge in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday, December 12th. Roberts will serve 60 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for probation violation.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy