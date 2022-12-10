A Stony Point man was arrested following a traffic stop in Alexander County in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. 40-year old Christopher Lee Carrigan was charged by the NC Highway Patrol with providing false information to an officer. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on Carrigan for four counts of failure to appear. Carrigan was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500.

