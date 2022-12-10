Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Related
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
3 dead, 1 injured in SE Portland murder-suicide, police say
Three men are dead and a woman is injured after an apparent murder-suicide in Portland's Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, authorities said.
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland
Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
kptv.com
Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
Person found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park in SE Portland
A person was found dead Friday in Powell Butte Nature Park, Portland police said. Police received a report about 3:15 p.m. Friday of a person found dead in the park. Homicide detectives responded to the park, at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, due to “suspicious circumstances.”. Powell Butte...
kptv.com
3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued three dogs in a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on fire near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They extinguished the bulk of the fire. They searched the home and rescued three dogs inside.
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating two dead found inside Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Portland Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street on the report of two people shot inside. When officers arrived, they found one male and one female both deceased. Police say that based on their preliminary investigation no suspects are currently being sought.
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help locating missing 66-year-old man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Dennis Ray Nalley, 66, was last seen on Monday in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street. Police said family is worried because Nalley has some medical issues and uses a walker to get around.
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say
A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Do you recognize her? Authorities hope tattoos, sketch can help identify woman found dead in Portland
Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland but whose name remains unknown. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office released several details about the woman on Friday. She was white, between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 139 pounds.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
kptv.com
Man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
kptv.com
‘Holidays always increase the stress’: Portland metro sees rise in domestic violence cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve watched our news coverage this month, you’ve seen us report, unfortunately, on several domestic violence situations, including assault and murder-suicides. Last week, Clark County deputies responded to a home in Salmon Creek after a woman caller told 911 operators her husband had...
Comments / 1