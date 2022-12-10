ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Police searching for man, 43, suspected of killing girlfriend, fleeing Portland

Police are searching for a man suspected of killing his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in Southeast Portland’s Powell Butte Nature Park on Friday. The victim was publicly identified Monday as Kathryn Muhlbach. The state medical examiner described Muhlbach’s cause of death as “homicidal violence.” Police did not describe the violence that caused Muhlbach’s death.
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
Woman hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, investigation underway

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One woman was hospitalized after a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau. Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. Police said they found a woman suffering from an unknown injury and was taken to a nearby trauma center.
3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued three dogs in a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on fire near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They extinguished the bulk of the fire. They searched the home and rescued three dogs inside.
Vancouver police seek help locating missing 66-year-old man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Dennis Ray Nalley, 66, was last seen on Monday in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street. Police said family is worried because Nalley has some medical issues and uses a walker to get around.
Two people found dead in a Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a home in Portland's Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At around 8:52 a.m. officers responded to a report of two people shot in a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street between Northeast 35th and 37th Avenue, near Beaumont Middle School.
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
