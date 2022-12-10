Read full article on original website
Free: A Berkshire County Musical Tradition Returns This Weekend
The holidays are here and Berkshire County has been loaded up with events to help get people in the spirit. With all of the events taking place over the past couple of weeks, one thing is for sure, nobody can complain that there isn't anything fun and festive to do.
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New York
The owners of a popular family-owned restaurant are opening a new location in New York. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get delicious Caribbean-inspired Spanish cuisine, you may be interested to learn that a new restaurant and sports bar will soon be opening in Schenectady.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall
Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
Shoppers in Wilton prepare for potential snowy weather
News 12 Connecticut's Caren Pinto learned how people are getting ready for the winter weather.
This & That Sports Owner Works to Give Back to the Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —This & That Sports owner Reggie Davis and his wife, Crystal Davis, have been working the past two years to be part of improving the community he loves. The sports card store, located at 128 Fenn St., does this through its programming and community relations. This year,...
Adams Fall Run Gives Back to Vets, Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — Three months after nearly 300 motorcycles rode through town for the annual Adams Fall Run, the organizers are giving back to the veterans who helped make the event possible. Michael Steuer of Legion Post 138 in Spencer and chair of the Fall Run, said the proceeds...
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Look! Expansion at Albany Airport Includes Upgrades & Kids’ Indoor Playground
There is a much-needed expansion coming to the Albany International Airport. The renderings are beautiful and they should break ground in late spring of next year with the expectation of being finished by the end of 2024. It will cost nearly $100 million. What Will The Money Be Used For?
Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
12/11/2022: Snow day Sunday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
