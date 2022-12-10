ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Winter Essentials for the Next Snowfall

Snow has been falling across the capital district. But how can folks stay prepared for the winter months? We spoke with Rob McDonnell, the store owner of Robinson’s Hardware in Clifton Park. He says that every person needs to have winter essentials. “Number one thing we talk about is shovels,” he said. If you have […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks

The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
PITTSFIELD, MA
94.3 Lite FM

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

This & That Sports Owner Works to Give Back to the Community

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —This & That Sports owner Reggie Davis and his wife, Crystal Davis, have been working the past two years to be part of improving the community he loves. The sports card store, located at 128 Fenn St., does this through its programming and community relations. This year,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Fall Run Gives Back to Vets, Volunteers

ADAMS, Mass. — Three months after nearly 300 motorcycles rode through town for the annual Adams Fall Run, the organizers are giving back to the veterans who helped make the event possible. Michael Steuer of Legion Post 138 in Spencer and chair of the Fall Run, said the proceeds...
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Troy to disperse crows away from densely populated areas

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve visited the Collar City lately, you’ve likely seen or heard large flocks of crows flying over the city. As the birds continue migrating into Troy for the winter, they’ve brought a number of issues, as city officials look to safely disperse them away from populated areas. “Right now, we […]
TROY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures

— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
NORTHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

House destroyed in fire in South Hadley, 2 people displaced

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced following a “significant” house fire in South Hadley Sunday night, fire officials report. According to South Hadley Fire District No. 2, Lieutenant Brian Fay, crews were called 5 Ethan Cir at about 8:22 p.m. Sunday. Fay tells Western...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy