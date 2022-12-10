Read full article on original website
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow UpCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Walker Valley Hands Tyner First Loss of the Year in 69-51 Victory
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Walker Valley handed Tyner their first loss of the year on Monday night. The Mustangs raced out to a 13 point lead at halftime, and they went on to defeat the Rams 69-51.
Dalton, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dalton. The Oakwood Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Christian Heritage on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00. The Oakwood Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Christian Heritage on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00.
WDEF
Mocs Jake Stephens Continues to Dominate SoCon Player of the Week Honors
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the third-straight week and fourth time in the first five weeks of the season, Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball graduate big man Jake Stephens earns the Southern Conference Player of the Week award as the league office announced the selection on Monday afternoon. Stephens...
WDEF
Parkridge drops challenge to new Ringgold hospital
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials at Parkridge Health System say they have dropped their appeal of the certificate of need ruling for a new hospital in the Ringgold area. CHI Memorial planned to build a new hospital on Battlefield Parkway, but Parkridge challenged it as being in their territory.
WTVC
Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.
Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
WTVCFOX
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
chattanoogacw.com
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
wrganews.com
GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
WTVC
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Farmer and the Belle
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – It’s a Christmas movie produced by a married couple who live outside of New York City, but the couple sport deep ties to our area. 90 percent of it was shot in 2019 on a farm in Chickamauga. In McLemore Cove. And released in 2020.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
wrganews.com
RPD, FCPD, and Calhoun PD honored at 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently honored 31 different Georgia law enforcement agencies for their year-round work to save lives and reduce traffic crashes on our roads during the 23rd annual Governor’s Challenge Awards held Friday at the Macon Centreplex. The Rome Police Department was honored at the banquet receiving the following awards: 1st place in category 5, 1st place in the Northwest GA Region, and 1st place in child seat safety. The Floyd County Police department won 3rd place for category 5 statewide. The Calhoun Police Department was also honored at the banquet with 1st place in category 7, speed protection, and occupant protection awards. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for unique problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities, and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.
WDEF
Chattanooga police investigating shooting near Brainerd High School
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Sunday evening near Brainerd High School. It happened at around 6:45 P-M, when police responded to a call of shots fired. Officers say they arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the school’s parking lot.
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
beckersasc.com
Tennessee medical office building sold for over $7M
A 17,837-square-foot medical office building has sold for $7.4 million in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Dec. 12 report from ReBusiness Online. CHI Memorial is fully occupied by three tenants, Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa. The buyer and seller of the property were both undisclosed.
