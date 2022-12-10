ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Human remains identified in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
BELLA VISTA, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Parents of missing White County teen want answers

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock local news

