Little Rock police investigating possible homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
Police: Suspicious death investigation opened, Arkansas woman found dead in car
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found in a car, according to a recent press release. According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 […]
Police investigating shooting at Lawrence Landing in Faulkner County
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to reports, the scene is secured and officers do not believe there is a threat to the public. The details of this incident remain very limited but...
Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a man roughly 3 years ago. Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision, was arrested by police in early 2020.
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
Police: 1 person shot on Galloway in Jacksonville
Jacksonville police say they are investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of Galloway.
Body camera footage released of arrest in England, police say officer was in the right to drag suspect
An officer with the England Police Department is deemed "in the right" after a video surfaced on social media showing the officer dragging a suspect across the road.
Little Rock Police Department officer’s favorable ruling in 2016 incident upheld in appeals court
The federal appeals court in St. Louis on Monday upheld the acquittal of a Little Rock Police Department officer in a 2021 jury trial.
Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
Little Rock family still searching for answers one year after loved one was gunned down
A family cries out for answers after their loved one was killed, almost one year ago, in the capital city.
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
Parents of missing White County teen want answers
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Missing for almost a month, a 14-year-old Bald Knob girl is still nowhere to be found. According to content partner KARK, Raynee Massey went missing on Saturday, Nov. 12, after her parents said she walked out of their house and got in a car with a man.
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
North Little Rock Christmas Parade celebrated after being postponed last week
Holiday cheer made its way down Main Street in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieve National Certifications
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division achieved National Certification through the American Jail Association. The following designations were conferred upon the successful candidates:. Sergeant Barbara Falasca – CJM. Field Training...
